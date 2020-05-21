You are here:
At least three injured in shooting at Arizona's Westgate shopping complex; suspect in custody, says Glendale Police

India The Associated Press May 21, 2020 10:58:21 IST

Glendale: One person was in critical condition and two others injured in a shooting Wednesday near a popular shopping and entertainment district west of Phoenix, police said.

Representational image. Getty images

The suspect was taken into custody safely, a Glendale Police spokeswoman said in a televised briefing.

The most seriously injured person was taken to a hospital, and the two others were expected to survive, she said.

The Westgate shopping center, part of a complex that includes arenas for Cardinals football and Coyotes hockey, was humming with activity after many of its stores and restaurants were closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Police locked down the area and were methodically going through businesses to search for any additional victims or suspects, the spokeswoman said.

Governor Doug Ducey said he’s monitoring the situation and “the state stands ready to support.”

Senator Martin Quezada, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that he saw a person “with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate.”

“I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others,” he wrote on Twitter. “I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ’til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 10:58:21 IST



