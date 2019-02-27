At least five dead after IAF Mi-17 chopper crashes in J&K's Budgam; identity of four yet to be ascertained

Five persons were killed on Wednesday when an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to reports, the accident happened due to a technical glitch, killing the pilot and the co-pilot along with two crew members.

"Locals gathered around the accident site and a major presence of military personnel was also reported from the area. One civilian also died in the crash," said reports.

One of the deceased persons has been identified as Kifayat Hussain Ganaie, a local resident, while the identity of other four - believed to be IAF personnel - is being ascertained, they said.

"The helicopter crashed in an open field near the Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am," News18 reported.

Earlier, officials in Srinagar had described the downed aircraft as a jet. They said the aircraft broke into two and caught fire immediately.

