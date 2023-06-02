At Delhi's GTB hospital, over 500 MBBS doctors compete for 20 positions; picture viral

An image depicting a crowd at Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital) has gained significant attention on social media, symbolising the imbalanced ratio of MBBS doctors to available job opportunities in the country. The picture, shared by an account named Dr Dhruv Chauhan, suggests that MBBS has become comparable to the saturation of BTech graduates in terms of the job market. In the caption, he stated that for 20 positions, 500+ applicants are competing, and that MBBS is the New BTech. He added that this is the current scenario when seeking employment after completing MBBS. He further added that the photo showcases Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) during the non-academic junior resident vacancy.

20 posts , 500+ candidates

MBBS is the New BTech

Yes this is the condition when you try to get JOB after passing MBBS In picture is Delhi State Cancer institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non acad JR . pic.twitter.com/37iBt5anc2 — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) May 31, 2023

In response to the viral photograph, numerous users on Twitter highlighted that the reason for the large number of candidates in Delhi hospitals is the comparatively higher salaries offered to junior resident doctors in the city.

A user wrote, “It’s very common in Delhi as the Junior Resident salary is highest in Delhi as compared to other parts of the country.”

Its very common in Delhi as the Junior Resident salary is highest in Delhi as compared to other parts of the country.Some doctors even pay bribe to get those jobs. — Prakash (@Guoqiang66) May 31, 2023

An account said that it would be beneficial to send them to the United States as there is a need for more doctors. He added that the solution lies in increasing the number of doctors by implementing a standardised national exam to assess competency and providing additional training opportunities for medical graduates. He further said that the shortage of healthcare workers is a global issue that every country faces.

Send them to US we need more docs in the US. What’s wrong is producing more docs if we make sure there is a standardized national exam to check competency and we create more lost graduate training spots for them. Every country needs more healthcare workers. — Raj Karnatak, MD (@raj_karnatak) May 31, 2023

An individual said that there is no provision for campus selection similar to BTech programs.

Moreover there is no "Campus Selection" like in cases of BTech. — Prateek Shukla (@PrateeksPrateek) May 31, 2023

One user said that the current situation in India can be attributed to a demand-supply problem that many Indians fail to grasp. He further said that the number of doctors surpasses the available job opportunities in urban areas, leading to a situation where they are unable to command high salaries similar to those in the IT sector. Furthermore, he added that there is a lack of campus placements for doctors.

Yes, what Indians still don't understand is that it's a Demand- Supply problem currently in India. There are too many doctors for too little jobs in the cities, as a result they can't demand any high salary like their counterparts in the IT sector. There are no campus placements. — Abhishek Roy, MD, MBA (@abhishekroy) May 31, 2023

Some users said that dentists have been facing this situation for many years, and the overcrowding no longer bothers them as much, and the condition is even worse than that of MBBS doctors.

This situation is facing by dentists from many years….not this much crowd is bothering us anymore..our condition is more worst than mbbs all thanks to DCI — namesake warrior aka dentist (@8rnhq5ewwzBxeB1) May 31, 2023

This tweet has now gone viral with over 1.98 lakh views and 1,800 likes.

