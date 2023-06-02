India

At Delhi's GTB hospital, over 500 MBBS doctors compete for 20 positions; picture viral

Numerous users highlighted that the reason for the large number of candidates in Delhi hospitals is the comparatively higher salaries offered to junior resident doctors in the city

FP Trending June 02, 2023 15:04:42 IST
At Delhi's GTB hospital, over 500 MBBS doctors compete for 20 positions; picture viral

More than 500 junior doctors are competing for 20 posts at Delhi's GTB Hospital. Twitter.

An image depicting a crowd at Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB Hospital) has gained significant attention on social media, symbolising the imbalanced ratio of MBBS doctors to available job opportunities in the country. The picture, shared by an account named Dr Dhruv Chauhan, suggests that MBBS has become comparable to the saturation of BTech graduates in terms of the job market. In the caption, he stated that for 20 positions, 500+ applicants are competing, and that MBBS is the New BTech. He added that this is the current scenario when seeking employment after completing MBBS. He further added that the photo showcases Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) during the non-academic junior resident vacancy.

In response to the viral photograph, numerous users on Twitter highlighted that the reason for the large number of candidates in Delhi hospitals is the comparatively higher salaries offered to junior resident doctors in the city.

A user wrote, “It’s very common in Delhi as the Junior Resident salary is highest in Delhi as compared to other parts of the country.”

An account said that it would be beneficial to send them to the United States as there is a need for more doctors. He added that the solution lies in increasing the number of doctors by implementing a standardised national exam to assess competency and providing additional training opportunities for medical graduates. He further said that the shortage of healthcare workers is a global issue that every country faces.

An individual said that there is no provision for campus selection similar to BTech programs.

One user said that the current situation in India can be attributed to a demand-supply problem that many Indians fail to grasp. He further said that the number of doctors surpasses the available job opportunities in urban areas, leading to a situation where they are unable to command high salaries similar to those in the IT sector. Furthermore, he added that there is a lack of campus placements for doctors.

Some users said that dentists have been facing this situation for many years, and the overcrowding no longer bothers them as much, and the condition is even worse than that of MBBS doctors.

This tweet has now gone viral with over 1.98 lakh views and 1,800 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 02, 2023 15:04:42 IST