At 25 years and 10 months, one of India's oldest tigers passes away in West Bengal

Raja was one of the oldest tigers in India and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008

New Delhi: Raja, one of the oldest tigers in India, passed away at the age of 25 years and 10 months at a rescue centre in West Bengal in the early hours of Monday.

The tiger died at the SKB rescue center at around 3 AM. People paid tribute to the 25-year-old tiger.

Alipurduar, WB | People pay tribute to 25-year-old tiger Raja from SKB rescue centre who passed away today (Source: DM & DFO Alipurduar) pic.twitter.com/pkxS7Q5CgP — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Deepak M, divisional forest officer of Jaldapara, informed that Raja was one of the oldest tigers in India, and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, Raja was brought to the rescue centre in north Bengal after a crocodile partially bit off its right leg.

