Assam Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Rahul Gandhi to interact with students, meet tea estate workers tomorrow

Assam Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The Congress leader will also address a public meeting in Town Field in Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district of Assam in what is the second leg of his campaign trail in Assam

Auto refresh feeds

"Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," he tweeted.

A day before the event, the prime minister said that the BJP's agenda of good governance was striking a chord among the people of West Bengal and there was a desire for a change in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. The event, will be held at 11 am, is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Assam to address a public rally in Karimganj at 3 pm on Thursday. "Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda," he tweeted.

"It is imperative for the sake of the state to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal. I would like to thank my Left minded friends for coming out with the 'no vote to BJP' campaign," she said.

The TMC supremo is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life. She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade.

She thanked the Left minded people in the state for coming out with the "no vote to BJP" campaign.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

While Adhikari will contest from the Uluberia Dakshin seat in Howrah district, Chandan Mandal and Bidhan Parui are the saffron party's choice for Baruipur Purba and Falta respectively in South 24 Parganas district, the BJP said.

The central election committee of the BJP named former Congress leader Anupam Ghosh, who joined the saffron party a couple of years ago, as its candidate for the Jagatballavpur constituency in Howrah.

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of four candidates for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, with actor Paapia Adhikari finding a place in the list.

"My name will not be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision," Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bengal, while sources in the saffron camp said Trinamul turncoat Mukul Roy had been asked to fight from a seat in Nadia district.

"You all know Sisir babu. He will be present at Narendra Modi rally at Kanthi on 24 March. I am suggesting he should go before that to Amit Shah's rally on 21 March," Suvendu said at Chandipur.

Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

The manifesto also vowed to build a "model Nandigram" with the supply of electricity 24X7, piped water and well connected roads. Banerjee, who had announced this recently, is contesting the poll from the Nandigram seat where she has been pitted against her protg-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari.

Amid the allegation by the BJP that the TMC is engaged in the politics of appeasement, the manifesto, unlike previous years, did not have any special scheme or project for the minority community, which has been a major support base of the party till the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday unveiled the party's manifesto for the Assembly polls promising a monthly Universal Basic Income for all families, a credit card scheme for students to pursue higher studies and formation of a task force to examine the inclusion of several backward communities under the OBC category.

The farmers here do not get enough water for irrigation. Women of the region have to walk long-distances just to get drinking water. Both Left and TMC governments have never allowed industry to flourish in the region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday during a public rally in Purulia.

"This land is a witness to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's exile. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting it with an arrow...It is an irony that Purulia faces water crisis today," he said

Raising the issue of water crisis in Purulia, Narendra Modi questioned why the water supply project has not been completed yet and demanded an answer from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Bengal made up its mind long back. It's been saying 'Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf'. Seeing this determination, didi is taking out her frustration on me. But for us, she's a daughter like crores of daughters of India. Respect for them is part of our culture," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters in West Bengal to vote for BJP and said the Trinamool Congress will be punished for ten years of misrule and politics of appeasement.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP for not giving relief fund to the state during cyclone Amphan. "We gave thousands of crores after Amphan. BJP where were you at that time? They only distribute money for horsetrading," said Mamata in Amlasuli.

"The single-most important reason for infiltration is appeasement and vote bank politics being pursued by didi's government," he said.

Addressing an election rally here in the tribal Jangalmahal region of the state, he alleged the ruling TMC never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis its own, and these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and 'Tolabaji' (extortion) by the state's ruling party.

The BJP has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, eight of their Cabinet colleagues and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among its 30 top campaigners for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, said reports . The party has submitted a list of key campaigners for the April 6 Assembly polls and the bypoll to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency to the Election Commission of India.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of candidates for 4th phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Sarvanti Chatterjee and Baishali Dalmiya to contest from Behala Paschim and Bally constituencies, respectively.

"... But in the past five years, to quench BJP's thirst for power in Assam, not only have they sown seeds of division, but also they have attacked the language and land of Assam through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)," he said. "From PM Narendra Modi to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, they are serving mendacity to the people of Assam in the name of development. Big announcements were made but the outcome is a big zero," Surjewala said.

Addressing a press conference, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said Assam is known for its culture, tolerance, moderation, goodwill and harmony in the entire country.

Launching a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday questioned the ruling BJP about its developmental announcements in Assam, and alleged that big announcements made by the prime minister for the poll-bound state have translated to a "big zero".

The list of 15 members include Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket and is contesting as an Independent from Silchar constituency. Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Assam BJP on Thursday expelled 15 leaders, including former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, from the party for six years for joining the Assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets. BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party's Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.

"No, I am not contesting from anywhere. My name has been announced without my consent. Also, I am not joining the BJP," she told reporters. The BJP on Thursday announced the names of 148 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, including Sikha Mitra, the party's vice-president Mukul Roy and its former state unit head Rahul Sinha.

Shortly after her she was nominated as the BJP candidate from the Chowringhee Assembly seat in Kolkata, Sikha Mitra, wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra, on Thursday said her name was announced without consent and she will not enter the poll fray. Mitra also downplayed speculations of her joining the BJP, which were doing the rounds following her meeting with saffron party leader and family friend Suvendu Adhikari.

His remarks came amid demands by the Opposition Congress, BJP and others that he clarify his position in the wake of contradictory views expressed by a minister and the CPM top leadership over the issue.

"Whenever the court pronounces the final verdict,and if it concerns the devotees in any manner, then at that time the government will hold discussion with all the sections of the society and take necessary steps", he told reporters in response to a question.

Seeking to put the Sabarimala issue on the back-burner in poll-bound Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said there was nothing to be discussed or debated now as the review pleas against allowing women in 10-50 age group into the hill shrine are before the Supreme Court.

"The BJP is afraid that if we win in West Bengal, then we will bring an alternative in Delhi and that is why they are targeting the state with all force," she said while addressing a public meeting in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, famous for its air force base from which Indian jets played a key role in the 1971 war.

Political analysts have long speculated that Banerjee, who has served as a central minister earlier, harboured ambitions of playing a key role in national politics.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would bring `parivartan' (change) to Delhi after winning the upcoming assembly polls in her home state. The chief minister said that the BJP is targeting West Bengal with all its might as it knows that she will go for the Centre soon after securing victory in her state.

"One CAPF company has an operational strength of about 72 personnel," he told the reporters. West Bengal will have eight-phased polling for its 294-member assembly beginning March 27.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the 82nd anniversary of the country's largest paramilitary force, Singh said that 495 out of the 725 companies have already reached the state while the rest are on their way.

As many as 725 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in West Bengal for the conduct of forthcoming assembly elections, CRPF chief Kuldeep Singh said on Thursday, reports PTI.

Earlier, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also campaigned for the party in the state and met tea estate workers.

He will also address a public meeting in Town Field in Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district of Assam, it said. This is the second time Gandhi would be campaigning in Assam.

The former Congress chief will be interacting with college students in Lahoal in Dibrugarh on Friday morning and then attend the tea estate workers rally in Dinjoy in Panitola block of Dibrugarh later, the party said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with college students and meet tea estate workers as part of his poll campaign in Assam on Friday, the party said, reports PTI. Gandhi will be on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP.

"I request my Marxist friends not to vote for either the Congress or the CPI-M as they have become cohorts of the communal BJP," the TMC supremo said. The CPI-M, Congress and the fledgling ISF have formed an alliance in West Bengal.

CPI-M, she said, is a "rotten" party whose leader was accused in the unearthing of skeletons in Paschim Medinipur. "Now the CPI-M is helping the BJP," she alleged.

She asked people not to give a single vote to those "who have links with the killers of Gandhiji."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigning in tribal Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday for the coming state election asked "Marxist friends" not to vote for either the CPI-M or Congress, who are "cohorts of the communal BJP".

The list of 15 members include Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket and is contesting as an Independent from Silchar constituency. Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Assam BJP on Thursday expelled 15 leaders, including former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, from the party for six years for joining the Assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets. BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party's Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.

"No, I am not contesting from anywhere. My name has been announced without my consent. Also, I am not joining the BJP," she told reporters. The BJP on Thursday announced the names of 148 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, including Sikha Mitra, the party's vice-president Mukul Roy and its former state unit head Rahul Sinha.

Shortly after her she was nominated as the BJP candidate from the Chowringhee Assembly seat in Kolkata, Sikha Mitra, wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra, on Thursday said her name was announced without consent and she will not enter the poll fray. Mitra also downplayed speculations of her joining the BJP, which were doing the rounds following her meeting with saffron party leader and family friend Suvendu Adhikari.

DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday alleged the AIADMK did not fulfill its promises made during previous elections and accused it of copying his party's manifesto for the upomingTamil Nadu Assembly polls. The AIADMK has now given a slew of assurances and people knew which of those could be honoured and several of its promises cannot be fulfilled, Stalin said in his campaign at Gummidipoondi. "A manifesto has been released on ruling party's behalf which is a copy of DMK's manifesto," he said adding the AIADMK's promises made ahead of 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls have not been kept. He said promises made during previous elections, including providing mobile phones, building 10 lakh houses and bringing down cable television tariff to Rs 70 were not implemented. "They said Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Coimbatore would get Monorail. It remains only on paper," he said and also faulted the AIADMK government for allowing the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test in the state.

worth of over Rs 18 lakh. According to the 51-year-old leader's affidavit to the Election Commission, his net worth is Rs 18,37,066.79. Banerjee's bank balance is Rs 11,68,632.79 while his immovable assets are worth Rs 33,50,004, the affidavit said. His income in 2019-20 was Rs 1,32,000 and his cash in hand is Rs 19,780. The former West Bengal minister has National Savings Certificate (NSC) deposit of Rs 11,500 and insurance of Rs 2,11,770, as per the affidavit. Banerjee has gold ornaments weighing 308.26gm worth Rs 4,36,824. The BJP leader has declared that he has no criminal cases pending against him.

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, who has been fielded from the Domjur Assembly constituency in the coming Assembly election in West Bengal, has declared net

His remarks came amid demands by the Opposition Congress, BJP and others that he clarify his position in the wake of contradictory views expressed by a minister and the CPM top leadership over the issue.

"Whenever the court pronounces the final verdict,and if it concerns the devotees in any manner, then at that time the government will hold discussion with all the sections of the society and take necessary steps", he told reporters in response to a question.

Seeking to put the Sabarimala issue on the back-burner in poll-bound Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said there was nothing to be discussed or debated now as the review pleas against allowing women in 10-50 age group into the hill shrine are before the Supreme Court.

"The BJP is afraid that if we win in West Bengal, then we will bring an alternative in Delhi and that is why they are targeting the state with all force," she said while addressing a public meeting in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, famous for its air force base from which Indian jets played a key role in the 1971 war.

Political analysts have long speculated that Banerjee, who has served as a central minister earlier, harboured ambitions of playing a key role in national politics.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would bring `parivartan' (change) to Delhi after winning the upcoming assembly polls in her home state. The chief minister said that the BJP is targeting West Bengal with all its might as it knows that she will go for the Centre soon after securing victory in her state.

"One CAPF company has an operational strength of about 72 personnel," he told the reporters. West Bengal will have eight-phased polling for its 294-member assembly beginning March 27.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the 82nd anniversary of the country's largest paramilitary force, Singh said that 495 out of the 725 companies have already reached the state while the rest are on their way.

As many as 725 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in West Bengal for the conduct of forthcoming assembly elections, CRPF chief Kuldeep Singh said on Thursday, reports PTI.

Earlier, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also campaigned for the party in the state and met tea estate workers.

He will also address a public meeting in Town Field in Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district of Assam, it said. This is the second time Gandhi would be campaigning in Assam.

The former Congress chief will be interacting with college students in Lahoal in Dibrugarh on Friday morning and then attend the tea estate workers rally in Dinjoy in Panitola block of Dibrugarh later, the party said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with college students and meet tea estate workers as part of his poll campaign in Assam on Friday, the party said, reports PTI. Gandhi will be on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP.

"I request my Marxist friends not to vote for either the Congress or the CPI-M as they have become cohorts of the communal BJP," the TMC supremo said. The CPI-M, Congress and the fledgling ISF have formed an alliance in West Bengal.

CPI-M, she said, is a "rotten" party whose leader was accused in the unearthing of skeletons in Paschim Medinipur. "Now the CPI-M is helping the BJP," she alleged.

She asked people not to give a single vote to those "who have links with the killers of Gandhiji."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee campaigning in tribal Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday for the coming state election asked "Marxist friends" not to vote for either the CPI-M or Congress, who are "cohorts of the communal BJP".

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with college students and meet tea estate workers as part of his poll campaign in Assam on Friday, the party said, reports PTI. Gandhi will be on a day-long tour to the poll-bound state where the Congress is seeking to wrest back power from the BJP.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would bring 'parivartan' (change) to Delhi after winning the upcoming assembly polls in her home state. The chief minister said that the BJP is targeting West Bengal with all its might as it knows that she will go for the Centre soon after securing victory in her state.

Political analysts have long speculated that Banerjee, who has served as a central minister earlier, harboured ambitions of playing a key role in national politics.

"The BJP is afraid that if we win in West Bengal, then we will bring an alternative in Delhi and that is why they are targeting the state with all force," she said while addressing a public meeting in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, famous for its air force base from which Indian jets played a key role in the 1971 war.

DMK president MK Stalin alleged the AIADMK did not fulfill its promises made during previous elections. "A manifesto has been released on ruling party's behalf which is a copy of DMK's manifesto," he said and added that promises made during previous elections, including providing mobile phones, building 10 lakh houses and bringing down cable television tariff to Rs 70, were not implemented.

The Assam BJP on Thursday expelled 15 leaders, including former deputy speaker Dilip Kumar Paul, from the party for six years for joining the Assembly poll fray as Independents after being denied tickets. BJP state general secretary Rajdeep Roy said the party's Assam chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has approved the disciplinary action with immediate effect.

The list of 15 members include Paul, who resigned from the BJP after he was denied a ticket and is contesting as an Independent from Silchar constituency. Out of 126 seats in Assam Assembly, BJP is contesting in 92 and has left the remaining to its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging 'attack' on its workers in Nandigram, said reports. Earlier in the day, clashes had broken out between the TMC and BJP workers in the constituency.

The ruling AIADMK on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer against main Opposition DMK's Senthil Balaji for allegedly threatening government officials during his campaign days ago. Balaji, DMK's Karur constituency candidate, while addressing a gathering on 17 March made the intimidating comment, the ruling party alleged in its complaint filed with Tamil Nadu CEO Satyabrata Sahoo.

BJP announces 148 candidates for West Bengal polls, including party's vice president Mukul Roy, Samik Bhattacherjee and Rahul Sinha. Mukul Roy will contest from Krishnanangar Uttar constituency.

In a setback to the Congress in Kerala, senior party leader K Sudhakaran said he would not contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom constituency in northern Kannur district.

He said he did not get enough time to make any fundamental preparation at the constituency, which was inevitable ahead of contesting and so he did not want to be a contender at the segment during the 6 April Assembly polls.

Congress's corruption and vote bank politics has made Assam one of the most disconnected states, alleges Narendra Modi in Karimganj.

The BJP has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, eight of their Cabinet colleagues and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among its 30 top campaigners for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, said reports. The party has submitted a list of key campaigners for the April 6 Assembly polls and the bypoll to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency to the Election Commission of India.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam to canvas for Congress candidates, on Thursday likened the BJP regime with the British reign, and said the saffron camp has adopted "divisive and self-serving" policies, as did the colonial rulers. Baghel, in a statement, said the BJP was out to destroy peace and harmony in Assam.

Asserting that the TMC will never allow the NPR exercise in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee alleged, "The BJP will omit names of voters if they are not found at home during the visit of enumerators. They will just evict you (people). But we would not allow them to update the register here. "Not a single member of any family, no citizen of the country can be evicted from Bengal," she said.

The prime minister alleged the ruling TMC never considered Dalits, backwards and adivasis, and that these sections were the worst victims of cut money culture and 'Tolabaji' (extortion) by the state's ruling party.

Narendra Modi took a swipe at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's 'khela hobe' slogan. "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe," said the prime minister.

Raising the issue of water crisis in Purulia, Narendra Modi questioned why the water supply project has not been completed yet and demanded an answer from Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

The prime minister said that the BJP's agenda of good governance was striking a chord among the people of West Bengal and there was a desire for a change in the state.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

She thanked the Left minded people in the state for coming out with the "no vote to BJP" campaign.

The TMC supremo is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life. She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade.

"It is imperative for the sake of the state to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal. I would like to thank my Left minded friends for coming out with the 'no vote to BJP' campaign," she said.

"At the same time I would like to tell them that since the Left cannot come to power, its supporters should not waste their votes by casting it in favour of LF. Instead the LF supporters should vote for TMC to defeat the BJP," she told reporters while releasing her party's election manifesto.

Her comments come in the backdrop of several TMC leaders openly asking the Left parties to come out in support of TMC to stop the saffron party's march in the state.

The CPM led Left Front has rejected the appeal and blamed the ruling TMC for the rise of the saffron camp in West Bengal.

Unfortunately, Bengal is now witnessing a threat from outsiders who want to foster divisive mentality and disrupt harmony. It is imperative for us to avert this threat. I promise that I will stand by each and every person of Bengal across all communities to protect their fundamental rights, she said.

I will be forever indebted to my motherland. Being a daughter of Bengal I have dedicated my whole life for the state, Mamata added.

She called BJP a "political virus" and slammed the Centre for trying to destroy the federal fabric of the state.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is running an elected government in Delhi. Yet the Centre is trying to give more powers to the Lt Governor, who is nominated. We condemn such actions, she added.