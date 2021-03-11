Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC postpones manifesto release due to Mamata Banerjee's injury; EC seeks report on 'attack'

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The TMC supremo sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for Assembly elections in Nandigram

Auto refresh feeds

During the meeting with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and other officials, Nayak and Dubey sought full cooperation from the administration to conduct free and fair polls.

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on 27 March, a source in the CEO's office said.

The joining of actors in the BJP continues in the poll-bound West Bengal for the last few months. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP on 7 March during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Actors Rajshree Rajbanshi and Bonny Sengupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal on Wednesday. The actors have been inducted into the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Rajib Banerjee in Kolkata.

The TMC supremo sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress has decided to delay the release of party's poll manifesto as TMC chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a hospital after receiving injuries during her campaign trail in Nandigram.

This is the third list of the party for the Assam polls. It had earlier announced lists of 40 and three candidates on two separate occasions.

The Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls. Tamal Kanti Banik has been fielded from Silchar, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari, Suresh Bohra from Barhampur and Swapan Kar from Lumding, according to the list.

Thirty three sitting MLAs including five ministers are not in the new list of candidates. The fresh faces also include eight state secretariat members.

The CPM in Kerala is fielding 38 new faces in this year's Assembly elections. Eight of the current cabinet ministers, including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, are among 23 MLAs who found a place in the new list of candidates released on Wednesday.

"We have given space to both youth and women. Eight state secretariat members of the party, including Vijayan, are in the fray. There are four candidates aged below 30 in the list. There are eight in the 30-40 age group as well," party state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said while announcing the candidates.

Four candidates are below the age of 30 while 24 of them are above 60. There are two doctorate holders, two MBBS degree holders and an architect among the CPM candidates. While 14 of them are post-graduates, 42 are bachelor’s degree holders — including 22 law graduates.

The CPM in Kerala unit's list of candidates is a mix of four generations, from 75-year-old chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to 27-year-old SFI member Sachin Dev.

During the meeting with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and other officials, Nayak and Dubey sought full cooperation from the administration to conduct free and fair polls.

Special Observer for the West Bengal assembly elections Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey on Wednesday met senior state government officials and discussed the issue of law and order ahead of the first phase of polling on 27 March, a source in the CEO's office said.

The joining of actors in the BJP continues in the poll-bound West Bengal for the last few months. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP on 7 March during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Actors Rajshree Rajbanshi and Bonny Sengupta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal on Wednesday. The actors have been inducted into the party in the presence of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and party leader Rajib Banerjee in Kolkata.

The TMC supremo sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

The Trinamool Congress has decided to delay the release of party's poll manifesto as TMC chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to a hospital after receiving injuries during her campaign trail in Nandigram.

This is the third list of the party for the Assam polls. It had earlier announced lists of 40 and three candidates on two separate occasions.

The Congress on Wednesday announced a list of 26 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls. Tamal Kanti Banik has been fielded from Silchar, Pradyut Kumar Bhuyan from Nalbari, Suresh Bohra from Barhampur and Swapan Kar from Lumding, according to the list.

Thirty three sitting MLAs including five ministers are not in the new list of candidates. The fresh faces also include eight state secretariat members.

The CPM in Kerala is fielding 38 new faces in this year's Assembly elections. Eight of the current cabinet ministers, including chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, are among 23 MLAs who found a place in the new list of candidates released on Wednesday.

"We have given space to both youth and women. Eight state secretariat members of the party, including Vijayan, are in the fray. There are four candidates aged below 30 in the list. There are eight in the 30-40 age group as well," party state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said while announcing the candidates.

Four candidates are below the age of 30 while 24 of them are above 60. There are two doctorate holders, two MBBS degree holders and an architect among the CPM candidates. While 14 of them are post-graduates, 42 are bachelor’s degree holders — including 22 law graduates.

The CPM in Kerala unit's list of candidates is a mix of four generations, from 75-year-old chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to 27-year-old SFI member Sachin Dev.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: The TMC supremo sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for Assembly elections in Nandigram.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Mamata, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said.

The Trinamool Congress chief has slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told PTI.

Doctors conducted x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat her.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.

The TMC supremo sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

Earlier, she had filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from Nandigram seat.