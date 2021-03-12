Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Suvendu Akhikari says 'Mamata only remembers Nandigram during polls'

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari participated in a 'havan' in Nandigram on Friday. He will file his nomination as the party's candidate from the constituency today

"But the X-Ray done on her left leg showed a degenerative joint disease. We are treating that," a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM Hospital said.

Reports of the tests conducted on the 66-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo were satisfactory and she is responding to treatment.

The health condition of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is under treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata after suffering an injury in an alleged attack in Nandigram, has "improved slightly and she is stable", doctors treating her said on Thursday evening.

While the AIADMK is eyeing a record third straight term, the DMK is keen to dethrone its traditional rival and stage a comeback to the ruling saddle after a gap of a decade. Keen to ensure a majority on their own in the 6 April single phase elections, the AIADMK will fight from 178 constituencies directly and the DMK from 174.

Arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK on Thursday almost sealed their seat-sharing deals with allies for the coming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu on the eve of opening of nominations, with both set to contest in over 170 segments each out of the total 234 at stake.

"My relationship with the people of Nandigram is very old. Mamata Banerjee remembers them every five years when polls come. They will defeat her. I am also filing my nomination, I am a voter of Nandigram," said the BJP leader to ANI on Friday

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari participated in a 'havan' in Nandigram on Friday. He will file his nomination as the party's candidate from the constituency today.

The Election Commission on Thursday sent a strongly-worded letter to the Trinamool Congress on its memorandum over injuries to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during campaign, saying it looks "undignified to even respond" to allegations that the poll panel is doing things in the state at the behest of a "particular party".

The EC said at the outset, it needs to be stated that injuries sustained by Mamata at Nandigram "is indeed an unfortunate incident and deserves to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch."

"Having said that it is rather unfortunate that the memorandum in question is full of insinuations and averments, which in fact questions the very basis of creation and functioning of Election Commission," the letter said.

It is completely incorrect to suggest that the Election Commission has taken over the law and order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated the whole governance structure, the poll panel said.

"This virtually tantamounts to undermine the very foundation of the Constitution of India, the most sacrosanct document in democratic polity. The Commission does not appropriate or take over the day-to-day governance of any state including West Bengal," it noted.

The EC said, "It looks undignified even to respond to the allegations of all this being done on the behest of a particular political party, etc".

The poll panel said West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra was not removed summarily and without any application of mind.

"It was the outcome of the recommendation given by Special Observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube. In fact, yesterday also when the Commission became aware of the unfortunate incident from the electronic media, report was immediately sought from the Chief Secretary, West Bengal and from both the Special Observers, at present in West Bengal, within 48 hours. Till such time the reports are available to the Commission it will not be possible to draw any empirical conclusion let alone start linking it to the removal of earlier DGP Virendra," the poll body noted.

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

The TMC supremo alleged on Wednesday that she suffered injuries in her left leg after being attacked by "four-five men" in Nandigram during election campaign.