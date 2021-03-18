live

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Suvendu Adhikari's father and TMC MP likely to join BJP; Dilip Ghosh won't contest polls

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP

FP Staff March 18, 2021 11:44:57 IST
Auto refresh feeds
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Suvendu Adhikari's father and TMC MP likely to join BJP; Dilip Ghosh won't contest polls

Narendra Modi speaking at a rally in Kolkata on Sunday, ANI

Highlights

11:40 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Sisir Adhikari joining BJP a matter of time, says Suvendu

Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

"You all know Sisir babu. He will be present at Narendra Modi rally at Kanthi on 24 March. I am suggesting he should go before that to Amit Shah's rally on 21 March," Suvendu said at Chandipur.
11:22 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh won't contest polls

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bengal, while sources in the saffron camp said Trinamul turncoat Mukul Roy had been asked to fight from a seat in Nadia district.

"My name will not be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision," Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.
11:05 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP names candidates for four seats for phase 3

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of four candidates for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, with actor Paapia Adhikari finding a place in the list.

The central election committee of the BJP named former Congress leader Anupam Ghosh, who joined the saffron party a couple of years ago, as its candidate for the Jagatballavpur constituency in Howrah.

While Adhikari will contest from the Uluberia Dakshin seat in Howrah district, Chandan Mandal and Bidhan Parui are the saffron party's choice for Baruipur Purba and Falta respectively in South 24 Parganas district, the BJP said.
10:42 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Vote for TMC to defeat BJP: Mamata urges Left supporters

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

She thanked the Left minded people in the state for coming out with the "no vote to BJP" campaign.

The TMC supremo is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life. She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade.

"It is imperative for the sake of the state to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal. I would like to thank my Left minded friends for coming out with the 'no vote to BJP' campaign," she said.
10:35 (ist)

Assam Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Modi to address rally in Karimganj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Assam to address a public rally in Karimganj at 3 pm on Thursday. "Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda," he tweeted.
10:31 (ist)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi to address rally in Purulia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. The event, will be held at 11 am, is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state.

A day before the event, the prime minister said that the BJP's agenda of good governance was striking a chord among the people of West Bengal and there was a desire for a change in the state.

"Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," he tweeted.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mar 18, 2021 - 11:40 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Sisir Adhikari joining BJP a matter of time, says Suvendu

Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

"You all know Sisir babu. He will be present at Narendra Modi rally at Kanthi on 24 March. I am suggesting he should go before that to Amit Shah's rally on 21 March," Suvendu said at Chandipur.

Mar 18, 2021 - 11:22 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh won't contest polls

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bengal, while sources in the saffron camp said Trinamul turncoat Mukul Roy had been asked to fight from a seat in Nadia district.

"My name will not be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision," Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Mar 18, 2021 - 11:05 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

BJP names candidates for four seats for phase 3

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of four candidates for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, with actor Paapia Adhikari finding a place in the list.

The central election committee of the BJP named former Congress leader Anupam Ghosh, who joined the saffron party a couple of years ago, as its candidate for the Jagatballavpur constituency in Howrah.

While Adhikari will contest from the Uluberia Dakshin seat in Howrah district, Chandan Mandal and Bidhan Parui are the saffron party's choice for Baruipur Purba and Falta respectively in South 24 Parganas district, the BJP said.

Mar 18, 2021 - 10:42 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Vote for TMC to defeat BJP: Mamata urges Left supporters

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

She thanked the Left minded people in the state for coming out with the "no vote to BJP" campaign.

The TMC supremo is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life. She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade.

"It is imperative for the sake of the state to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal. I would like to thank my Left minded friends for coming out with the 'no vote to BJP' campaign," she said.

Mar 18, 2021 - 10:35 (IST)

Assam Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Modi to address rally in Karimganj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Assam to address a public rally in Karimganj at 3 pm on Thursday. "Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda," he tweeted.

Mar 18, 2021 - 10:31 (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates

Narendra Modi to address rally in Purulia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. The event, will be held at 11 am, is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state.

A day before the event, the prime minister said that the BJP's agenda of good governance was striking a chord among the people of West Bengal and there was a desire for a change in the state.

"Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people," he tweeted.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

The prime minister said that the BJP's agenda of good governance was striking a chord among the people of West Bengal and there was a desire for a change in the state.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

She thanked the Left minded people in the state for coming out with the "no vote to BJP" campaign.

The TMC supremo is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life. She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade.

"It is imperative for the sake of the state to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal. I would like to thank my Left minded friends for coming out with the 'no vote to BJP' campaign," she said.

"At the same time I would like to tell them that since the Left cannot come to power, its supporters should not waste their votes by casting it in favour of LF. Instead the LF supporters should vote for TMC to defeat the BJP," she told reporters while releasing her party's election manifesto.

Her comments come in the backdrop of several TMC leaders openly asking the Left parties to come out in support of TMC to stop the saffron party's march in the state.

The CPM led Left Front has rejected the appeal and blamed the ruling TMC for the rise of the saffron camp in West Bengal.

Unfortunately, Bengal is now witnessing a threat from outsiders who want to foster divisive mentality and disrupt harmony. It is imperative for us to avert this threat. I promise that I will stand by each and every person of Bengal across all communities to protect their fundamental rights, she said.

I will be forever indebted to my motherland. Being a daughter of Bengal I have dedicated my whole life for the state, Mamata added.

She called BJP a "political virus" and slammed the Centre for trying to destroy the federal fabric of the state.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is running an elected government in Delhi. Yet the Centre is trying to give more powers to the Lt Governor, who is nominated. We condemn such actions, she added.

Updated Date: March 18, 2021 11:44:51 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Mamata in Nandigram dares BJP to play 'Hindu' card; RJD joins Congress in Assam
India

Assembly Election 2021 Updates: Mamata in Nandigram dares BJP to play 'Hindu' card; RJD joins Congress in Assam

Assembly Election 2021 Updates: The West Bengal chief minister slammed the saffron party for playing the communal card ahead of Bengal Assembly elections, and said that there is no one as devout a Hindu as herself.

Assembly Election 2021 updates: Will continue to fight, says Mamata; Amit Shah targets Bengal CM over 'killing' of BJP workers
Politics

Assembly Election 2021 updates: Will continue to fight, says Mamata; Amit Shah targets Bengal CM over 'killing' of BJP workers

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE updates: Mamata said no conspiracy or injury can stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP. The chief minister sustained 'severe' injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March

Assembly elections 2021 updates: Kamal Haasan accuses DMK of 'plagiarising' MNM's manifesto in vision document
Politics

Assembly elections 2021 updates: Kamal Haasan accuses DMK of 'plagiarising' MNM's manifesto in vision document

Assembly elections 2021 LIVE updates: The BJP also accused the MK Stalin-led Opposition party of including schemes 'that have already been implemented' in its vision document