West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Suvendu Adhikari's father and TMC MP likely to join BJP; Dilip Ghosh won't contest polls

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. The event, will be held at 11 am, is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Assam to address a public rally in Karimganj at 3 pm on Thursday. "Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda," he tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of four candidates for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, with actor Paapia Adhikari finding a place in the list.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bengal, while sources in the saffron camp said Trinamul turncoat Mukul Roy had been asked to fight from a seat in Nadia district.

Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in West Bengal on Thursday. The event, will be held at 11 am, is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign in the poll-bound state.

Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people’s blessings to continue the development agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Assam to address a public rally in Karimganj at 3 pm on Thursday. "Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda," he tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

The BJP on Wednesday released the names of four candidates for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, with actor Paapia Adhikari finding a place in the list.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of contesting the forthcoming Assembly polls in Bengal, while sources in the saffron camp said Trinamul turncoat Mukul Roy had been asked to fight from a seat in Nadia district.

Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: Trinamool Congress MP and senior leader of Purba Medinipur Sisir Adhikari is all set to join the BJP. At a public meeting in the district, the veteran TMC leader's son and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made it clear that his father joining the BJP is just a matter of time.

"At the same time I would like to tell them that since the Left cannot come to power, its supporters should not waste their votes by casting it in favour of LF. Instead the LF supporters should vote for TMC to defeat the BJP," she told reporters while releasing her party's election manifesto.

Her comments come in the backdrop of several TMC leaders openly asking the Left parties to come out in support of TMC to stop the saffron party's march in the state.

The CPM led Left Front has rejected the appeal and blamed the ruling TMC for the rise of the saffron camp in West Bengal.

Unfortunately, Bengal is now witnessing a threat from outsiders who want to foster divisive mentality and disrupt harmony. It is imperative for us to avert this threat. I promise that I will stand by each and every person of Bengal across all communities to protect their fundamental rights, she said.

I will be forever indebted to my motherland. Being a daughter of Bengal I have dedicated my whole life for the state, Mamata added.

She called BJP a "political virus" and slammed the Centre for trying to destroy the federal fabric of the state.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is running an elected government in Delhi. Yet the Centre is trying to give more powers to the Lt Governor, who is nominated. We condemn such actions, she added.