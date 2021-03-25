Assembly Election 2021: How to find your name in electoral roll and locate polling booth to vote today

Each citizen of India who is over 18 years of age and is a domicile of Delhi is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls

Assembly Election 2021: Four states and one Union Territory will vote for new Assemblies over eight phases, starting 27 March. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May.

Over the years, the Election Commission has made several arrangements to simplify the polling process for voters. It also runs various awareness programmes to educate voters about the due diligence and requirements. However, the fact the polling process is completely electronic and the sheer confusion over division of districts into Assembly segments and various polling booths can be daunting for first-time voters.

So, Firstpost came up with a series of articles to simplify the process and aid citizens in exercising their democratic right. In this article, we will discuss in detail the process to find your name in the list of voters and how to locate your polling booth in the city.

How to check your name in electoral roll (voters’ list)

Each citizen of India who is over 18 years of age and is a domicile of the respective state/UT is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls. However, an important step in claiming that right is having yourself registered in the list of voters or electoral roll. If you have signed up for the same, here is how you can verify whether your name is part of the official list of registered voters.

Through the online method

Log on to CEO website of the respective state or UT and click on the Electoral Roll option

The electoral roll is available in English, Hindi and the state's language

Click on Main Roll

Select your Assembly Constituency based on the part of the city you reside in (or the address mentioned in the documents submitted during registration)

Select the exact area of the constituency or Part Number depending on your residence (or your registered address falls)

Fill out the Captcha code and click on submit

Click on the PDF link delivered after the search and scan for your name from the list arranged in alphabetical order

Through landline/mobile phones

Calling the Voter Helpline 1950, prefixed by your area’s STD code

Select your preferred language and follow the instructions by the automated operator

Through SMS

SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

Through mobile app

Android users can download the mobile application from Google Play Store

iPhone users may visit the App Store and search for voter helpline.

How to locate your polling booth

The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. To locate your polling booth, voters may use the services of the Voter Helpline App developed by the Election Commission for this purpose.

The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling booth. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>.

Additionally, the electoral roll also has the exact address, Google location and photographs of the polling booth.