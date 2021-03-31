Assembly Election 2021: How to find your name in electoral roll and locate polling booth to vote
Each citizen of India who is over 18 years of age and is a domicile of Delhi is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls
-
Each citizen of India who is over 18 years of age and is a domicile of Delhi is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls
-
However, an important step in claiming that right is having yourself registered in the list of voters or electoral roll
-
In this article, we will discuss in detail the process to find your name in the list of voters and how to locate your polling booth in the city
Assembly Election 2021: Assam and West Bengal, which held the first phase of the Assembly elections on 27 March, are holding their second phase of polling tomorrow (Thursday, 1 April).
Polling for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on 6 April, which will also witness the third and final phase of the Assam polls.
West Bengal will hold elections in phases till 29 April. Votes will be counted on on 2 May.
Over the years, the Election Commission has made several arrangements to simplify the polling process for voters. It also runs various awareness programmes to educate voters about the due diligence and requirements. However, the fact the polling process is completely electronic and the sheer confusion over division of districts into Assembly segments and various polling booths can be daunting for first-time voters.
Follow coverage on Assembly elections 2021 here
So, Firstpost came up with a series of articles to simplify the process and aid citizens in exercising their democratic right. In this article, we will discuss in detail the process to find your name in the list of voters and how to locate your polling booth in the city.
How to check your name in electoral roll (voters’ list)
Each citizen of India who is over 18 years of age and is a domicile of the respective state/UT is ideally eligible to cast their vote in the Assembly polls. However, an important step in claiming that right is having yourself registered in the list of voters or electoral roll. If you have signed up for the same, here is how you can verify whether your name is part of the official list of registered voters.
Through the online method
- Log on to CEO website of the respective state or UT and click on the Electoral Roll option
- The electoral roll is available in English, Hindi and the state's language
- Click on Main Roll
- Select your Assembly Constituency based on the part of the city you reside in (or the address mentioned in the documents submitted during registration)
- Select the exact area of the constituency or Part Number depending on your residence (or your registered address falls)
- Fill out the Captcha code and click on submit
- Click on the PDF link delivered after the search and scan for your name from the list arranged in alphabetical order
Through landline/mobile phones
- Calling the Voter Helpline 1950, prefixed by your area’s STD code
- Select your preferred language and follow the instructions by the automated operator
Through SMS
SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950 (EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card also commonly known as Voter ID card). Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950
Through mobile app
- Android users can download the mobile application from Google Play Store
- iPhone users may visit the App Store and search for voter helpline.
How to locate your polling booth
The most basic unit of the electoral process in India is the polling station, where eligible citizens go to vote for their preferred candidate. To locate your polling booth, voters may use the services of the Voter Helpline App developed by the Election Commission for this purpose.
The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling booth. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>.
Additionally, the electoral roll also has the exact address, Google location and photographs of the polling booth.
also read
West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Kanthi Dakshin profile: TMC has been winning seat since 2001
Incumbent MLA Chandrima Bhattacharya won the seat in the 2017 bypoll by a margin of 42,526 votes.
West Bengal polls 2021: Amit Shah unveils BJP manifesto; vows one job per family, CAA implementation
Assuring to provide arrears of Rs 18,000 to 75 lakh farmers of the state under PM-Kisan, the BJP promised Rs 10,000 per year for them, if voted to power, with Rs 6,000 being contributed by the Centre and the rest by the state
West Bengal polls: Mamata calls BJP ‘party of rioters’, Modi hits back, says 'game' will be over on 2 May
Clashes broke out between supporters of the TMC and the BJP on Thursday during Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's rally in Purba Medinipur, leaving at least two people injured, reports said