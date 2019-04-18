Assembly Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu by-election to be 'people's referendum' on E Palaniswami-led AIADMK govt

Assembly Election 2019 Voting LATEST Updates: The E Palaniswami-led AIADMK government is running on a "thin majority" currently and it is essential for the party to win most of the 18 Assembly seats going to polls in by-elections on Thursday.

Odisha chief minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik is in the fray from Hinjili and Bijepur constituencies on Thursday, as the state votes in the second phase of the Assembly election.

In a test for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), 18 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday. In Odisha, 35 Assembly constituencies will vote in the second phase and a bypoll to Puducherry’s Thattanchavady seat will be held on 18 April.

The 18 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are Poonamallee, Perambur, Tiruporur, Sholinghur, Gudiyatham, Ambur, Hosur, Pappireddipapatti, Harur, Nilakkottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Manamadurai, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Sattur, Paramakudi and Vilathikulam.

Of the 22 vacant Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, 18 will go to polls in this phase, with the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, whose strength is 114, hoping to surpass the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front currently has 97 MLAs is looking at winning all the seats by riding the anti-incumbency wave.

For the Assembly bypolls, AIADMK has allied with Pattali Makkal Katchi and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). The vacancies had arisen after 18 MLAs were disqualified in August 2017 after they revolted against Palaniswami after he merged the faction led by him with that of O Panneerselvam’s, then a rebel leader. Other seats were vacated due to the deaths of sitting MLAs, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

The remaining four constituencies — Aravakurichi, Sulur, Ottapidaram and Thiruparankundram — will vote on 19 May.

Odisha last voted for 28 Assembly segments on 11 April. On 18 April, it will vote in 35 constituencies, namely Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira (SC), Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Talsara (ST), Sundargarh (ST), Biramitrapur (ST), Raghunathpali (SC), Rourkela, Rajgangpur (ST), Bonai (ST), Birmaharajpur (SC), Sonepur, Loisingha (SC), Patnagarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda (ST), G. Udayagiri (ST), Phulbani (ST), Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla (SC), Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote (SC), Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi and Hinjili.

The state will also vote on 23 and 29 April. Among the prominent parties in the fray are Naveen Ptnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Congress and BJP.

Puducherry’s Thattanchavady will see a contest between 18 candidates from the Congress, All India NR Congress and AIADMK, among other parties. Two women candidates are also in the fray. The seat fell vacant after the sitting MLA Ashok Anand was disqualified after being convicted by a CBI court in a disproportionate assets case.

