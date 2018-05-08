Assault on Dalit farmer: FIR filed against suspended SHO on directives of SC/ST Commission in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

Badaun (UP): On the directives of the state SC/ST Commission, an FIR has been registered against a senior police officer in connection with the alleged assault on a Dalit man, who was forced to drink urine by some upper caste people.

"An FIR has been registered against Rajesh Kashyap, the then in-charge of Dataganj police station by Circle Officer on directions of the commission. Kashyap is already under suspension,"Supridentent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

The matter is being probed by Circle Officer, Dataganj, he said. According to the complainant, Sitaram Valmiki (43), the incident took place on 24 April when he was working in his field in Azampur Bisaulia village.

Vijay Singh, Pinku Singh, Vikram Singh and Sompal alias Kallu - all belonging to upper caste - had asked him to harvest their crops and when he refused they beat him up, pulled out his moustache and forced him to drink their urine from a shoe, the complaint read.

They also tied him to a tree, Valmiki had said. The FIR of the incident was registered on 29 April.