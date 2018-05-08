You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Assault on Dalit farmer: FIR filed against suspended SHO on directives of SC/ST Commission in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

India PTI May 08, 2018 15:02:37 IST

Badaun (UP): On the directives of the state SC/ST Commission, an FIR has been registered against a senior police officer in connection with the alleged assault on a Dalit man, who was forced to drink urine by some upper caste people.

Uttar Pradesh police, Allahabad. Representative image. AFP

Representative image. AFP

"An FIR has been registered against Rajesh Kashyap, the then in-charge of Dataganj police station by Circle Officer on directions of the commission. Kashyap is already under suspension,"Supridentent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

The matter is being probed by Circle Officer, Dataganj, he said. According to the complainant, Sitaram Valmiki (43), the incident took place on 24 April when he was working in his field in Azampur Bisaulia village.

Vijay Singh, Pinku Singh, Vikram Singh and Sompal alias Kallu - all belonging to upper caste - had asked him to harvest their crops and when he refused they beat him up, pulled out his moustache and forced him to drink their urine from a shoe, the complaint read.

They also tied him to a tree, Valmiki had said. The FIR of the incident was registered on 29 April.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 15:02 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores