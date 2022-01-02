Assam will see rationalisation of AFSPA this year, says Himanata Biswa Sarma
On AFSPA in Nagaland, the chief minister said the Centre has formed a panel that will submit a report in 45 days and that they are hoping for a positive development after the report
Guwahati: Amid the clamour for repealing of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that that this year there will be some rationalization of AFSPA.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, "Assam will see some rationalization of AFSPA during the year 2022 as Army has virtually withdrawn from Assam leaving five-six districts. So it is a dynamic situation."
He further said that after four months, AFSPA will come up for renewal, at that stage, the Assam government will take pragmatic decisions in consultation with the Home department.
On the AFSPA in Nagaland, Sarma said that the Centre has formed a panel that will submit a report in 45 days. He said that they were hoping for a positive development after the report.
Earlier on December 30 last year, the Centre had extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 or AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months, mentioning that the state is in such a "disturbed and dangerous condition" that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.
The announcement was made through a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs amid calls from the Northeastern state to withdraw it after the alleged botched security operation near Oting Village in Nagaland's Mon district that left 14 civilians and one jawan dead on 4 December.
The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958 provides certain special powers to a member of the Armed Forces in areas in the Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. The powers were also extended to forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir as well.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Assam lifts night curfew on 31 December; new directives for New Year celebrations
Health Minister of Assam Keshab Mahanta said as per the new SOP, night curfew will be in force from 11.30 pm to 6 am. However, it will not be applicable on the night of December 31.
Assam Police Recruitment: Applications for 320 sub-inspector posts open; check how to apply here
Candidates whose applications are found to be filled correctly will be eligible to appear for the written exam, which will be OMR-based of 100 marks
Centre to form panel to decide on withdrawing AFSPA from Nagaland: Neiphiu Rio govt after meet with Shah
After deciding unanimously to repeal AFSPA from northeast in the Nagaland assembly, the state government held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi