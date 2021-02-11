Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 released at recruitmentsad.in; here's how to download

the written exam will be held on 21 February in all District Headquarters of Assam. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1.30 pm

The Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) has been released by Assam Secretariat Administration. The admit card can be downloaded by the applicants from the official website: recruitmentsad.in.

According to Times Now, the written exam will be held on 21 February in all District Headquarters of Assam. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

Here's how to download the Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website recruitmentsad.in.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Downloading the Admit Card for Jr. Administrative Assistant' following which they will be redirected to a new tab.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their mobile and acknowledgement number and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: The Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 can now be downloaded by the candidate.

According to the official notification, following the written examination, the list of candidates who have been found eligible to sit for the written test will be uploaded on the website and candidates have been advised to check the website from time to time to see if they have been selected.

The examination centre will be mentioned in the admit card and no request for change shall be entertained. Candidates have to produce their admit card at the centre, without which they will not be allowed inside.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the exam will have three sections. There will be General English including General Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude for 150 marks and two sections: Knowledge of Computer (Theory) and Language Skills Test in Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Alternative English: of 50 marks each.

A total of 170 candidates will get selected for junior administrative assistant posts.