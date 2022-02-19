Assam Rifles Recruitment 2022: Apply for 152 Rifleman GD and other posts till 12 March; check details here

Applications have to be submitted along with self-attested copies of educational and domicile certificates. A photocopy of one photo identification proof should also be attached along with the forms

The Office of the Director General, Assam Rifles, has invited applications under the Compassionate Ground Appointment scheme for 152 posts. The vacancies include the posts of Rifleman General Duty (GD), Havildar Clerk, Rifleman Armourer and Rifleman Washerman, among others.

Applications for these 152 vacancies are invited offline/through email and the last date to submit the application is 12 March. The recruitment rally will tentatively be held from 2 May onwards at "Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles, Shillong (Meghalaya) NRS – Guwahati (Assam)."

Only dependent family members of Assam Rifles personnel who were killed in action, died while in service, went missing in service or have discharged from the organisation on medical grounds, are eligible to apply for these posts.

Applications have to be submitted along with self-attested copies of educational certificates, domicile and caste certificates and diploma/technical/ITI certificates. A photocopy of one photo identification proof should also be attached along with the forms and certificates and must be sent to Directorate General Assam Rifles in Meghalaya.

Applicants can also upload scanned copies of their application along with the requisite documents at the official email ID rectbrdgar@gmail.com.

Selection Process

Candidates applying under the Compassionate Ground Appointment scheme are exempted from a written exam. A Trade Skill Test for all technicians and tradesmen trades will be conducted, followed by a Detailed Medical Examination (DME). A Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will also be conducted as part of the selection process.

Applicants who qualify all the above-mentioned tests will then be placed in the Merit List and the final selection will be made on the basis of positions of the candidates in the Merit List in accordance with priorities and availability of vacancies.

For more details regarding the application process, candidates can refer to the detailed notification here.

For more information regarding the recruitment process, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Assam Rifles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.