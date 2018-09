Imphal: An Assam Rifles jawan and a cadre of the Manipur-based People's Liberation Army (PLA) were killed on Friday, during an exchange of fire between security forces and the proscribed militant outfit, police said.

The firing took place at around 5 am in the interior area of Zoupi in Chandel district bordering Myanmar, a senior officer told PTI.

Following the incident, the nearby Assam Rifles Battalion has been alerted, the officer said.