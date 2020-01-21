Assam Rifles jawan booked for assaulting, molesting woman IPS officer in Manipur's Tengnoupal

Imphal: A woman IPS officer has alleged that a rifleman of Assam Rifles physically assaulted and molested her at a check post near Moreh town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a written complaint of the IPS officer, an FIR has been registered against rifleman PK Pandey and a summons has been issued to him to appear before the police station concerned, the police said. Manipur DGP L M Khaute told reporters on Monday, "We have contacted the Assam Rifles authorities. A complaint has been lodged by the officer."

In her complaint, the IPS officer said that on reaching Khudengtabi check post on Sunday afternoon one of her escorts, who was not in uniform, told the frisking party of Assam Rifles to register their entry. Despite showing their identity cards, the rifleman allegedly detained them, she said.

"We offered that ourselves and the vehicle be searched, but he was not interested", she said. The rifleman began hitting the official vehicle and "misbehaved, humiliated, harassed and assaulted me and my escort personnel," she alleged.

The IPS officer also alleged that the rifleman molested her, and when her escorts tried to intervene, he thrashed them. She further accused the rifleman of making "sexually coloured" remarks against her, using abusive language and even tried to snatch her phone when she tried to call her senior officers.

The issue was brought under control after the matter was reported to the Brigadier of 26th Assam Rifles and the Major of the D-company of 12th AR, police said.

