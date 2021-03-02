Assam Public Service Commission to conduct assistant engineer test on 14 March; check details at apsc.nic.in

The morning exam will begin at 10 am and continue till noon, while the second shift will begin at 2 pm and continue till 4 pm

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) assistant engineer examination schedule was released at apsc.nic.in. The written exam will take place on 14 March.

The commission is organising this screening test to recruit candidates for the post of assistant engineer in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport.

APSC, in a notification released on its official website, has informed that the examination will be conducted in two shifts: forenoon and afternoon.

The morning exam will begin at 10 am and continue till noon, while the second shift will begin at 2 pm and continue till 4 pm.

In the first shift, the two-hour test will be conducted for the general studies paper, and, in the second shift, mechanical engineering and civil engineering papers will be held.

The list of shortlisted candidates, along with a list of rejected candidates, for the APSC AE screening test will be released on 4 March.

The admit card will be made available on the official website from 10 March, The Financial Express reported.

Candidates can download the admit card with the help of their registration number.

Candidates must note that no intimation letter will be sent to the candidates separately by post.

Steps to download

Step1: Go to the official website- apsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'latest updates’ section, click on the notification tab

Step 3: APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021 notification will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the test schedule and download it for future use

The commission will also conduct a written examination for the recruitment of junior engineer. That exam is scheduled for 21 March, reported NDTV.