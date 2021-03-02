Assam Public Service Commission to conduct assistant engineer test on 14 March; check details at apsc.nic.in
The morning exam will begin at 10 am and continue till noon, while the second shift will begin at 2 pm and continue till 4 pm
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) assistant engineer examination schedule was released at apsc.nic.in. The written exam will take place on 14 March.
The commission is organising this screening test to recruit candidates for the post of assistant engineer in the Directorate of Inland Water Transport.
APSC, in a notification released on its official website, has informed that the examination will be conducted in two shifts: forenoon and afternoon.
The morning exam will begin at 10 am and continue till noon, while the second shift will begin at 2 pm and continue till 4 pm.
In the first shift, the two-hour test will be conducted for the general studies paper, and, in the second shift, mechanical engineering and civil engineering papers will be held.
The list of shortlisted candidates, along with a list of rejected candidates, for the APSC AE screening test will be released on 4 March.
The admit card will be made available on the official website from 10 March, The Financial Express reported.
Candidates can download the admit card with the help of their registration number.
Candidates must note that no intimation letter will be sent to the candidates separately by post.
Steps to download
Step1: Go to the official website- apsc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, under the 'latest updates’ section, click on the notification tab
Step 3: APSC AE Screening Test Date 2021 notification will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Check the test schedule and download it for future use
The commission will also conduct a written examination for the recruitment of junior engineer. That exam is scheduled for 21 March, reported NDTV.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Public Service Commission seeks applications for 567 posts of assistant and junior civil engineers; apply on apsc.nic.in
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited application for 260 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the public works department (PWD)
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal says fight against corruption is at the top of his achievement list
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who completed one year in office on Wednesday, said he put fight against corruption at the top of the list of achievements of his government.
Assam Police arrests 14 APSC officers for involvement in cash-for-jobs scam; 11 more may be held soon
Assam Police on Wednesday arrested 14 officers recruited by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for their alleged involvement in a cash-for-jobs scam amid indications that another 11 officers will be arrested soon.