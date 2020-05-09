Assam Public Service Commission seeks applications for 567 posts of assistant and junior civil engineers; apply on apsc.nic.in

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited application for 260 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the public works department (PWD). The commission had earlier put out a notification for 156 posts, but later added 104. There are also 307 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil) in PWD.

Those who want to apply should visit the official website of APSC at http://apsc.nic.in/ . You are required to submit the application in the prescribed format.

The last date for submission of application is 16 June. Those who applied after first notification was put out need not apply again.

APSC has also postponed the multiple choice objective type screening test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The test was scheduled to be held on 5 April.

The new exam date would be announced later by the commission.

Eligibility criteria for Assistant Engineer

A Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university is required. If you have passed Part A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possess a certificate to that effect, you are eligible too.

Knowing one official language of the state, besides English is a must.

For Junior Engineer

Applicants must have passed three years Diploma course (regular) in Civil Engineering. Adequate knowledge of at least one official language of the state of Assam, apart from English is mandatory.

Age

Candidates should also have attained 21 years of age. The maximum age limit is 38 years. The age relaxation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is five years, while that for other backward class is three years. Persons with disability will get a relaxation of 10 years.

Candidates are required to send applications attaching the required documents to the Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 before the deadline.

The commission has also put out a notification for one post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Directorate of Sericulture under Handloom Textiles and Sericulture Department. The last date for submission of application for this post has been extended till 4 June.

