Applications for the post of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) are being invited by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) for the newly created Assam Commando Battalions.

Candidates can apply for the 320 vacancies from 22 December by visiting the official website https://slprbassam.in/.

The deadline to apply for the vacancies is 21 January, 2022, as per the official notice.

The recruitment drive will be held for "filling up of 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly-created Assam Commando Battalions in the pay scale of Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules,” the official job notification reads.

Before applying for the post, candidates are requested to read hte official notification.

Through this recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total of 320 SI vacancies, of which 314 positions are for Sub Inspector (AB) Male and Transgender posts while six vacancies are for Sub Inspector (AB) Female posts.

Details on eligibility criteria and selection process:

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from any recognised college that is affiliated to a recognised university.

Candidates who are applying for the post should not be more than 24 years and less than 20 years as on 1 January, 2021. There is an upper age relaxation which is applicable candidates from the reserved categories.

No application fee will be charged from the applicants, as per the SLPRB.

After submitting your application, those that are found to be correct in all respects and factors will be called to sit for a written examination. Shortlisted applicants, numbering five times the number of available posts, will be called in for a Physical Standard Test (PST). For more details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.