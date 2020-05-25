Assam police recruitment 2020: SLPRB announces 1,081 vacancies, online applications open till 25 June

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, has invited applications for various posts such as forester, forest guard, stenographer, surveyor, mahout, carpenter and driver in the forest department.

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SLPRB at https://www.slprbassam.in/. The application process began on 25 May and will end on 25 June.

According to reports, there are total 1,081 vacancies, out of which there are 144 posts of forester-I, 11 of stenographer (Grade-III), 812 of forest guard, 35 of surveyor, 28 of mahout, one of carpenter and 50 of driver.

Age limit

Those willing to apply for forester and stenographer posts, should not be more than 38 years and less than 21 years of age as on 1 January, 2020.

For forest guard, surveyor, mahut, carpenter and driver, the upper age limit is 38 and candidates should be above 18 years.

For all the posts, there is age relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to SC, ST (H) and ST (P) category. Those from OBC or MOBC category will get a relaxation of three years.

How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SLPRB at https://www.slprbassam.in/.

Step 2: Click on the Apply Here option, which is placed opposite to the notification link for these posts.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to again click on apply option. Then register by providing required details. Following which, a log in ID will be created.

Step4: Fill the application form by entering details and uploading required documents in the prescribed format. You will also have to upload signature and photograph. Preview and submit your application form.