Assam PAT 2021: Polytechnic Admission Test to be held from 18 to 25 July; applications close 30 June
The PAT exam will be held in the offline mode with COVID-19 guidelines. The question paper consists both objective and subjective sections
Assam PAT 2021: The dates of Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT 2021) have been announced. The exam will be held on 18 July and 25 July in two phases. The application process will commence from 20 May and go on till 30 June.
The PAT exam will be held in the offline mode (pen and paper) following COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates will have to carry face masks, hand sanitisers at the exam centres, without which they will not be allowed to appear.
Following the registration, the admit card for Assam Polytechnic PAT 2021 will be released at dte.assam.gov.in.
Here's how to apply for PAT 2021:
Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on "click here to apply".
Step 3: Candidates need to fill up the application form, upload photograph and a scanned signature.
Step 5: They need to click on the submit button to save the application form.
Step 6: An automated unique application number will generate which will remain active till the end of the admission process.
Step 7: Candidates now need to select the payment category and enter their details.
Step 8: Select either offline or online payment and post payment save receipt for future reference.
The PAT 2021 question paper comprises both objective and subjective sections. The objective section consists of multiple choice questions (MCQs) based on language and grammar, general knowledge and technical aptitude in maths and science.
The subjective section will have long answers based on technical course. There will be a total of 100 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking.
