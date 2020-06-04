Assam PAT 2020: DTE Assam extends application date till 10 June; check dteassamexam.in for announcement on admit card

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has announced that the last date to apply for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) has been extended till 10 June, 2020. All candidates, willing to sit for the Assam PAT 2020 can fill the application form before the given last date. The registration process had started from the first of March earlier this year.

The date extension notification was released on a new website dteassamexam.in, the link to which was shared on the official website of Assam's Directorate of Technical Education dte.assam.gov.in.

According to the notification on dteassamexam.in, the dates for the issue of the online admit card and the admission test will be announced later. The exam will be held in 22 centres.

The entire application process for PAT 2020 can be done online by filling up the application form, uploading photograph and signature, and completing the payment.

The examination was supposed to be conducted on 10 May previously, for which the deadline to submit the application form was till 25 April. Later, according to a report published by NDTV, the date to apply was extended to 10 May.

Students, who are looking for seeking admission into engineering and technology diploma courses in the state of Assam, can fill the application form by visiting the official site dte.assam.gov.in or by directly clicking on this link.

By applying for the Assam PAT 2020, students will be able to get admitted to the diploma in engineering and technology courses in the government polytechnic colleges of Assam. Candidates can also get admission into diploma courses in some other colleges of the state, like the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Changsari, Guwahati; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Sibsagar; and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, Changsari, Guwahati.

For additional information, candidates can refer to the information brochure.