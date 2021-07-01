The exam was scheduled at 140 centers across 130 cities in Assam for students studying from Class 6 to Class 8 in government schools

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Assam Olympiad 2021. Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check their scores on the official website nta.ac.in.

The test was conducted for subjects including Maths and Science and it was held on 11 April. The exam was scheduled at 140 centers across the state for students studying from Class 6 to Class 8 in government schools.

To check Assam Olympiad 2021 examination result, students will have to log in using their application number and date of birth. Only then, they will be able to see the scorecards.

Follow these simple steps to check your results:

- Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

- Go to the 'latest' section. Look for 'Public Notice: Declaration of results of Assam Olympiad-2021' and click on 'Read More'

- A pdf file will be displayed on the screen

- Scroll down to look for the link mentioned in the pdf to check the Assam Olympiad 2021 result

- Enter application number and Date of Birth (DOB)

- Click on the 'Show Result' tab and the result will be displayed on the screen

- Check and download it. Keep a hard copy for future reference or need (if required)

Here is the direct link to check the scorecard: ao.nta.ac.in/results

The exam was conducted in four languages which are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and English. The question paper was objective type with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

Candidates appearing for the exam were asked to answer the questions on OMR answer sheets.

The agency has advised all candidates to keep a check on the official website for recent updates and information.

About National Testing Agency (NTA):

The Ministry of Education, Government of India established NTA as a self-sustained premier testing organisation under Society Registration Act, 1860. This autonomous body conducts efficient and international standard tests to assess the knowledge and abilities of students.