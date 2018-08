Assam NRC Row Live Updates: The Trinamool Congress leaders, who are detained at Silchar Airport, claimed that they were beaten up by the police. However, the Assam Police has said that three of its personnel, including two women constables, were injured in the scufflw with TMC members.

TMC may bring in a privilege motion in Lok Sabha after the party's MPs were allegedly manhandled and detained at the Assam airport. According to News 18, the party may bring in themotion in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

The Assam police has detained the TMC members at the Silchar airport after they threatened to sit on a dharna inside the airport. The TMC delegation was protesting against the police's move to prevent them from leaving airport and meeting people who have been left out of NRC list.

TMC Assam chief and party's lone MLA in Assam Assembly has quit his post over the NRC row. Pathak said that he had tried to dissuade the party from sending a delegation to Assam but since TMC has decided to play divisive politics, he cannot work against his state.

TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim has said that the situation under BJP rule is worse than the Emergency. He said that the party has been using divisive politics to reap political gains

"The Assam government under Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonwal is terrified. We will fight till the end for the Maa Mati Manush of Assam," said Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a tweet from its official handle.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Thursday addressed a press conference in Delhi to allege manhandling TMC MPs at the Silchar aiport in Assam. He said that TMC has no intention of breaking the law.

Security has been beefed up in various areas of the Barak Valley town. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed around the airport premises.Assam Police is also closely monitoring the situation as TMC MPs have been detained at Silchar airport.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, "We welcome them. Since they are here we want them to visit the porous Indo-Bangla border and look for themselves the situation the state is in. Also, let them take a look at the unprecedented growth of illegal migrants in these areas. I hope their visit is pleasant and I am sure that they won't achieve what their leader has set out to achieve. People of the state have welcomed the NRC draft release and there is no apprehension among the people."

According to NDTV reports, the TMC delegation has been stopped at the airport itself. Whereas, some local reports claimed that the TMC representatives were not allowed to enter Silchar. As soon as they landed at the Silchar Airport, the administration stopped them from exiting the airport.

The six-member team of TMC MPs has reached Assam's Silchar, reports have said. However, there were reports which said that the delegation could be detained inside the airport and not be allowed to enter Silchar.

Further sharpening her attack on the BJP, Mamata on Wednesday accused the saffron party of playing vote-bank politics, while also warning that the issue will "destroy" India's relationship with Bangladesh. The Trinamool Congress would send a six-member team of MPs to Bengali-dominated Silchar in south Assam's Barak Valley on Thursday to take stock of situation since the final draft of the NRC was released on Monday.

The Telegraph quoted Mamata as saying that the NRC exercise was targeted at those with Bengali surnames and would lead to a "civil war". The TMC delegation is expected to land in Silchar at around 2 pm on Thursday. The team will also go to Guwahati on Friday.

Mamata said only one percent of the 40 lakh residents, whose names are missing from the draft NRC, could be infiltrators, but people are being "harassed" in the name of infiltrators. She said she has appealed to all Opposition parties to send their respective delegations to Assam. The TMC chief said she has also urged former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to visit the state.

"The NRC will destroy relationship between India and Bangladesh. Out of 40 lakh people whose names are not in the list of NRC, only one percent could be illegal infiltrators. But the BJP is trying to show that all those not included (in NRC) are infiltrators," she told reporters outside the Parliament House.

The TMC delegation includes the likes of Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh and Mamata Thakur apart from State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mahua Moitra. "We will be visiting Silchar, Guwahati and Nagaon. We will try to interact with the people whose names have been deleted in NRC," one of the MPs told the Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and BJP chief Amit Shah were involved in a bitter war of words on Wednesday on the NRC issue with Shah asserting that the process will be implemented to the last full stop and comma as it was a matter of national security, and the TMC chief warning that this may lead to "civil war" and "blood bath".