Assam NRC Row Live Updates: The All Assam Students Union​ (AASU) general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, "We welcome them. Since they are here we want them to visit the porous Indo-Bangla border and look for themselves the situation the state is in. Also, let them take a look at the unprecedented growth of illegal migrants in these areas. I hope their visit is pleasant and I am sure that they won't achieve what their leader has set out to achieve. People of the state have welcomed the NRC draft release and there is no apprehension among the people."

According to NDTV reports, the TMC delegation has been stopped at the airport itself. Whereas, some local reports claimed that the TMC representatives were not allowed to enter Silchar. As soon as they landed at the Silchar Airport, the administration stopped them from exiting the airport.

The six-member team of TMC MPs has reached Assam's Silchar, reports have said. However, there were reports which said that the delegation could be detained inside the airport and not be allowed to enter Silchar.

Further sharpening her attack on the BJP, Mamata on Wednesday accused the saffron party of playing vote-bank politics, while also warning that the issue will "destroy" India's relationship with Bangladesh. The Trinamool Congress would send a six-member team of MPs to Bengali-dominated Silchar in south Assam's Barak Valley on Thursday to take stock of situation since the final draft of the NRC was released on Monday.

The Telegraph quoted Mamata as saying that the NRC exercise was targeted at those with Bengali surnames and would lead to a "civil war". The TMC delegation is expected to land in Silchar at around 2 pm on Thursday. The team will also go to Guwahati on Friday.

Mamata said only one percent of the 40 lakh residents, whose names are missing from the draft NRC, could be infiltrators, but people are being "harassed" in the name of infiltrators. She said she has appealed to all Opposition parties to send their respective delegations to Assam. The TMC chief said she has also urged former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to visit the state.

"The NRC will destroy relationship between India and Bangladesh. Out of 40 lakh people whose names are not in the list of NRC, only one percent could be illegal infiltrators. But the BJP is trying to show that all those not included (in NRC) are infiltrators," she told reporters outside the Parliament House.

The TMC delegation includes the likes of Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh and Mamata Thakur apart from State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mahua Moitra. "We will be visiting Silchar, Guwahati and Nagaon. We will try to interact with the people whose names have been deleted in NRC," one of the MPs told the Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and BJP chief Amit Shah were involved in a bitter war of words on Wednesday on the NRC issue with Shah asserting that the process will be implemented to the last full stop and comma as it was a matter of national security, and the TMC chief warning that this may lead to "civil war" and "blood bath".