Assam NRC Row Live Updates: The All Assam Students Union (AASU) general secretary Lurin Jyoti Gogoi said, "We welcome them. Since they are here we want them to visit the porous Indo-Bangla border and look for themselves the situation the state is in. Also, let them take a look at the unprecedented growth of illegal migrants in these areas. I hope their visit is pleasant and I am sure that they won't achieve what their leader has set out to achieve. People of the state have welcomed the NRC draft release and there is no apprehension among the people."
According to NDTV reports, the TMC delegation has been stopped at the airport itself. Whereas, some local reports claimed that the TMC representatives were not allowed to enter Silchar. As soon as they landed at the Silchar Airport, the administration stopped them from exiting the airport.
The six-member team of TMC MPs has reached Assam's Silchar, reports have said. However, there were reports which said that the delegation could be detained inside the airport and not be allowed to enter Silchar.
Further sharpening her attack on the BJP, Mamata on Wednesday accused the saffron party of playing vote-bank politics, while also warning that the issue will "destroy" India's relationship with Bangladesh. The Trinamool Congress would send a six-member team of MPs to Bengali-dominated Silchar in south Assam's Barak Valley on Thursday to take stock of situation since the final draft of the NRC was released on Monday.
The Telegraph quoted Mamata as saying that the NRC exercise was targeted at those with Bengali surnames and would lead to a "civil war". The TMC delegation is expected to land in Silchar at around 2 pm on Thursday. The team will also go to Guwahati on Friday.
Mamata said only one percent of the 40 lakh residents, whose names are missing from the draft NRC, could be infiltrators, but people are being "harassed" in the name of infiltrators. She said she has appealed to all Opposition parties to send their respective delegations to Assam. The TMC chief said she has also urged former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha to visit the state.
"The NRC will destroy relationship between India and Bangladesh. Out of 40 lakh people whose names are not in the list of NRC, only one percent could be illegal infiltrators. But the BJP is trying to show that all those not included (in NRC) are infiltrators," she told reporters outside the Parliament House.
The TMC delegation includes the likes of Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh and Mamata Thakur apart from State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mahua Moitra. "We will be visiting Silchar, Guwahati and Nagaon. We will try to interact with the people whose names have been deleted in NRC," one of the MPs told the Mumbai Mirror.
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and BJP chief Amit Shah were involved in a bitter war of words on Wednesday on the NRC issue with Shah asserting that the process will be implemented to the last full stop and comma as it was a matter of national security, and the TMC chief warning that this may lead to "civil war" and "blood bath".
Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 14:41 PM
Assam Student Union welcomes TMC delegation, asks them to see for themselves the growth of illegal migrants in the State
APW President Abhijeet Sarma to meet Assam DGP at 4.30 pm today
Assam Public Works (APW) President Abhijeet Sarma will meet with DGP Kuladhar Saikia regarding the visit of TMC delegation to Assam at 4.30 pm today. Pranjal Sharma
The flight carrying the TMC delegation has landed at the Silchar airport.The delegation is led by West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim and comprises of 6 MPs and a woman MLA. Local reports say that they may be detained inside the airport as a precautionary measure.
On Wednesday, Assam Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had said that the state government has no objection to TMC leaders visiting Assam, but if they try to create disturbances over the NRC issue, the government will be bound to take action.
According to local media reports, security has been beefed up at Silchar airport with heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF), CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles and Assam Police personnel in various areas of the Barak valley town. Assam Police ADGP (Law & Order) Mukesh Agarwala is monitoring the situation.
Section 144 of CrPC has imposed in Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley ahead of the visit of the TMC delegation. Assembly of more than 5 people is prohibited in an area and no one is allowed to hold protest or deliver speech in a gathering.
Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien tweeted that 'citizenship is a fundamental right, not a gift or toy that is handed over or taken back by BJP trolls'.
Earlier on Thursday, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen targeted the minority appeasement politics of TMC and tweeted to convey that Indian politicians need Muslims to solidify their vote banks.
Mamata Banerjee said that only one percent of the 40 lakh residents, whose names are missing from the draft NRC, could be infiltrators, but people are being "harassed" in the name of infiltrators. She said that she has appealed to all Opposition parties to send their respective delegations to Assam and that she has urged former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha also to visit the state. "The NRC will destroy the relationship between India and Bangladesh," she said.
The TMC delegation includes — Sekhar Ray, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Ratna De Nag, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh and Mamata Thakur — apart from State Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim and MLA Mahua Moitra.
"We will be visiting Silchar, Guwahati and Nagaon. We will try to interact with the people whose names have been deleted in NRC," the TMC MPs said.
The TMC delegation is expected to land in Silchar at around 2 pm on Thursday. The team will also go to Guwahati on Friday. In Guwahati, it is likely to meet some intellectuals and eminent citizens to discuss the Assam NRC issue.
The Trinamool Congress has sent a six-member team of MPs to Bengali-dominated Silchar in south Assam's Barak Valley on Thursday to take stock of situation since the final draft of the NRC was released on Monday.
14:39 (IST)
TMC representatives were not allowed to enter Silchar. As soon as they landed at the Silchar Airport, the administration stopped them from exiting the airport, local reports claimed.
14:36 (IST)
14:31 (IST)
14:30 (IST)
Assam Public Works (APW) President Abhijeet Sarma will meet with DGP Kuladhar Saikia regarding the visit of TMC delegation to Assam at 4.30 pm today. Pranjal Sharma
14:25 (IST)
13:53 (IST)
On Wednesday, Assam Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had said that the state government has no objection to TMC leaders visiting Assam, but if they try to create disturbances over the NRC issue, the government will be bound to take action.
13:51 (IST)
According to reports, the TMC delegation plans to hold a meeting at Silchar Rajiv Bhawan to discuss the NRC issue with leaders of several Bengali organisations. However, no permission has been sought yet for holding the meeting.
13:49 (IST)
According to local media reports, security has been beefed up at Silchar airport with heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF), CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles and Assam Police personnel in various areas of the Barak valley town. Assam Police ADGP (Law & Order) Mukesh Agarwala is monitoring the situation.
13:41 (IST)
Section 144 of CrPC has imposed in Silchar in Assam’s Barak Valley ahead of the visit of the TMC delegation. Assembly of more than 5 people is prohibited in an area and no one is allowed to hold protest or deliver speech in a gathering.
13:27 (IST)
Senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien tweeted that 'citizenship is a fundamental right, not a gift or toy that is handed over or taken back by BJP trolls'.
13:20 (IST)
Earlier on Thursday, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen targeted the minority appeasement politics of TMC and tweeted to convey that Indian politicians need Muslims to solidify their vote banks.
13:13 (IST)
13:11 (IST)
13:07 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
