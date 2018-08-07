You are here:
Assam NRC row: Asom Gana Parishad demands 'error-free' final list which excludes foreigners, protects indigenous people

India Press Trust of India Aug 07, 2018 08:44:48 IST

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leaders have urged State Coordinator for National Register of Citizens (NRC) Prateek Hajela to ensure that not a single foreigners' name is included in the final NRC, said AGP chief Atul Bora on Monday.

Addressing the media, Bora said that only an error-free NRC can safeguard the indigenous people of the state.

People stand in line to check their names on the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Asam's Kamrup district. AFP

"We are going to oppose any move which is inimical to the interest of the people of Assam. We are not going to accept any move which helps settlement of the illegal foreigners in Assam at any cost," said the AGP president, who is a Minister in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"The Centre has been trying to bring in certain things which go against the Assam Accord and NRC. The soul of NRC must be protected," he added.

Bora's statement a week after the Assam government published the draft NRC on 30 July.

Some government officials have, on record, admitted that the NRC included names of declared foreigners in different places while it had excluded several members of tribal communities, who, are the sons of soils here.

The draft NRC published on 30 July included the names of over 2.89 crore people of the state but left 40 lakh people out of the document for some discrepancies.

Reiterating the regional party's opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the AGP president said that his party is trying to build consensus across the country against the citizenship (Amendment) bill, 2016.

"We have already in touch with several political parties including Shiv Sena to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. They have assured to help us. NRC will be useless if all these moves of the Centre work," he said.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 08:44 AM

