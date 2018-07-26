You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Assam NRC: Rajnath Singh says affected people can register claims, objections after final draft's release

India Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 15:53:47 IST

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said affected people will get adequate opportunities to register their claims and objections after the release of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam next week and there was "no cause for worry".

People queue outside NRC Seva Kendra to check names of themselves and family members in a draft for National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Guwahati. PTI

People queue outside NRC Seva Kendra to check names of themselves and family members in a draft for NRC in Guwahati. PTI

The part draft of the NRC was published on the intervening night of 31 December and 1 January, wherein the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated. On 30 July, the fate of all 3.29 crore applicants will be decided.

"No one should be worried about it (the release of the draft NRC). People will get adequate time to register claims and objections and if someone is not satisfied, they can also approach the foreign tribunal. "I can say that there is no reason for worry," Singh said on the sidelines of an event here.

The Home Ministry on Thursday had asked the Assam government not to take any action against those whose names do not figure in the list of the state's citizens. It had also rushed over 22,000 central paramilitary troops in order to beef up security in Assam and adjoining states to ensure peace and maintain law and order.

The massive registration exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the north-eastern state bordering Bangladesh, is being carried out following a decision in 2005 after a series of meetings involving the central and state governments and the influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU).


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 15:53 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores