Assam NRC final draft LATEST updates: The final draft of the National Register of Citizens has been released. Releasing the final draft, registrar general Sailesh said that 2,89,677 candidates have been found eligible to be included in the National Register of Citizens. The authorities reiterated that it is "just a draft" that is being released today.
Emphasising that genuine Indian citizens will not be be stripped of their citizenship rights, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: "I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours." Similarly, Assam DGP K Saikia also expressed his confidence that no breach of peace and tranquility will take place.
The stage is set for the release of the second and final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday amid tight security. The NRC will be released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state at 10 am (instead of noon as announced earlier), NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said in Guwahati on Sunday.
The NRC will feature the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the north eastern state before 25 March, 1971, he said.
Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent any law and order situation following the publication of the draft, with deputy commissioners and SPs being directed to maintain a strict vigil, a senior police official said in Guwahati.
Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri.
Vulnerable areas have been identified by the SPs in their respective districts and the situation is being monitored closely to prevent any untoward incident, particularly those arising due to rumour-mongering, the official said.
The Centre has despatched 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had held a high-level meeting recently on the NRC draft release and directed the officers to remain alert and help and explain the process of claims and objections to people whose names do not appear in the draft.
Sonowal had also directed the officials not to refer any case to the Foreigners' Tribunal based on the NRC draft list.
Hajela thanked the people for extending their help and co-operation along with all the officers and employees involved in updating the NRC for their hard work and dedication.
He too pointed out that there would be enough scope for claims by people whose names do not appear in the draft, adding "genuine citizens should not panic if their names fail to figure in the document".
If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NSKs. These forms will be available from 7 August to 28 September and the authorities will then inform them the reason for their names being left out.
The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from 30 August to 28 September and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has taken a special initiative to set up a 24-hour control room at its central office in Guwahati to help people.
The applicants can also call 24x7 toll free numbers — 15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam — by referring to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN).
The applicants can also check their names by visiting the NRC website and through SMSs.
The NRC is being updated under the Supreme Court supervision with 24 March, 1971 as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens in Assam.
The first draft of the ongoing NRC process was released at the midnight of 31 December, 2017. It comprised 1.9 crore names out of the total application of 3.29 crore people in Assam.
Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 10:05 AM
As per the final draft released on Monday, 2,89,677 crore applicants have been cleared as genuine Indian citizens out of the total 3,91,384 applicants.
"The NRC is a legal process under the Citizenship Act 1955. It has been transparently and meticulously carried out. It has provided adequate opportunity to all applicants who submitted in 2015 and we came out with the first draft. Today, we are releasing the final draft," said Hajela at a press meet.
According to News18, state NRC coordinator Prateek Haleja has arrived at the NRC office in Guwahati. Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) have also arrived for the press briefing.
Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent any law and order situation following the publication of the draft, with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police (SPs) being directed to maintain a strict vigil, a senior police official said in Guwahati.
Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri.
No one will be taken to detention centres, says Satyendra Joint Secretary, North-East
Satyendra, Joint Secretary, North-East said: "It is a historic day. I welcome everybody here. From central government, I want to reiterate a few things. What we are releasing today is a draft. Union home minister has made it clear that based on this draft, no one will be taken to detention centres and no one will be referred to Foreigners' Tribunal. We are committed to maintaining law and order. We are confident law and order will be maintained at any cost. If anybody does any mischief, he will be sternly dealt with sternly."
As per the final draft released on Monday, 2,89,677 crore applicants have been cleared as genuine Indian citizens out of the total 3,91,384 applicants.
WATCH: NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela addresses the media
"I must emphasise that this is a draft, not the final one," said Registrar General Sailesh.
"The NRC is a legal process under the Citizenship Act 1955. It has been transparently and meticulously carried out. It has provided adequate opportunity to all applicants who submitted in 2015 and we came out with the first draft. Today, we are releasing the final draft," said Hajela at a press meet.
Police fully equipped to tackle untoward situation, says Guwahati Police Commissioner
Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Hiren Ch Nath, has said that the police is fully equipped to tackle any untoward situation or violent incident. More security will be deployed if need arises, News18 quoted Nath as saying. Central forces are likely to remain in the state even after the publication of final NRC draft to ensure law and order.
'Govt is trying to finish us off,' says Muslim survivors of 1983 Nellie massacre
Abdul Suban is one of hundreds of thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims categorised as “doubtful voters”, who will not find their names in a National Register of Citizens (NRC) the northeastern border state of Assam will release on Monday.
Thirty-six years after losing his parents, sister and a four-year-old daughter in one of India’s worst sectarian massacres, Suban says he is still trying to prove he’s a citizen of the Hindu-majority nation, according to Reuters.
“If the government has decided to brand us foreigners what can we do?” said the 60-year-old. “NRC is trying to finish us off. Our people have died here, but we will not leave this place.”
What to do if one's name doesn't appear in the NRC draft?
If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NSKs. These forms will be available from 7 August to 28 September and the authorities will then inform them the reason for their names being left out.
The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from 30 August to 28 September and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings.
The applicants can also call 24x7 toll free numbers — 15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam — by referring to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN). The applicants can also check their names by visiting the NRC website and through SMSs.
220 companies of CAPF deployed
The Centre has despatched 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.
Four categories of people unlikely to find mention in NRC final draft
According to The Indian Express, the following categories of people will not find a mention in the NRC draft on Monday as of now: people declared as 'foreigners' by the Foreigners' Tribunals, their family members referred to tribunals by the Border Police, people whose cases are pending at Foreigners' Tribunals, and the D-voters or 'doubtful' voters - a category introduced in the electoral rolls of Assam in 1997 to mark people unable to prove their citizenship during a verification process.
According to News18, state NRC coordinator Prateek Haleja has arrived at the NRC office in Guwahati. Registrar General Sailesh and Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (North East) have also arrived for the press briefing.
No one will be sent to detention camps, says Sarbananda Sonowal
The job is to "identify foreigners", Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told The Indian Express and added that no one would be sent to detention camps nor be treated as a foreigner if his or her name does not appear in the draft. Earlier in the week, Sonowal, who has held series of meetings with government officials and police top brass to ensure that law and order is maintained in Assam after the publication of the NRC draft, had said that the Assam government would provide security to all Indian citizens and no one should worry about the "after affects".
1.9 crore applicants cleared in NRC first draft so far
So far, 1.9 crore out of the 3.29 crore applicants have been cleared in the first list, which was released on 1 January, 2018. Early in July, NRC authorities said that names of 1.5 lakh people will be dropped from the first list, since some irregularity was found in the submitted documents
Assam CM urges people not to make communal statements
Emphasising that genuine Indian citizens will not be be stripped of their citizenship rights, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: "I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours."
Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent any law and order situation following the publication of the draft, with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police (SPs) being directed to maintain a strict vigil, a senior police official said in Guwahati.
Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri.
Won't be any breach of peace and tranquility,' says Assam DGP
Assam DGP K Saikia said, "All steps are being taken. Confident there won't be breach of peace and tranquillity. Over 200 companies will take care of law and order," he said.
Final draft of NRC to be released in Assam today
The release of the second and final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday will determine the citizenship status of nearly 1.39 crore people of the state. Authorities are expected to release the final draft at a press event at 10 am on Monday at the NRC office in Guwahati.