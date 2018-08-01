Assam NRC is sentiment-soaked State-promoted jingoism, similar to Donald Trump seeking border wall with Mexico

As the Government of India undertakes its National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft project in Assam, there are fears being raised about the four million missing persons of the state. And it's not about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) versus the Congress, so let's not reduce it to that level and trivialise what could possibly be the first major manifestation of State chauvinism threatening the very fabric of India as an entity.

Be afraid, for this is very much on the cards.

With little confidence in the process, despite it being in the pipeline for five years, uncertainty is rife and will be accompanied by rumour, half-truth, fear, even risk of violent confrontation and total turmoil. What makes the release announcement even more suspicious is the fact that there can't be any thing called a "final draft". It's either a draft or a final document. There can be several drafts, but the element of finality indicates little wriggle room. These millions are now going to be guilty until proven innocent, and we all know how uphill that task is. Just studying the documentation involved will itself be a Herculean task.

This monumental cleansing is made even murkier by the cavalier way in which the central government has washed its hands off the whole affair. Home Minister Rajnath Singh blithely declared that it is a legal matter and an order of the Supreme Court to create this divide, nothing to do with the government. But let's be very clear. It is and always will be a government issue because that is where the buck stops. And now the Supreme Court has reacted immediately by issuing a warning that every case must be tried on merit and each individual given all opportunity to prove residential bona fides.

But how is one supposed to prove one is not alien after 40-odd years? What is the point of messing with this when you don't even know what to do with them? And nobody does, for there is no option for them to do so. All we will end up doing is to feed the monster of terrorism, as families are torn apart, and relatives set asunder.

Simply drawing up lists is not the solution. Unless you have a viable option and an antidote handy, don't even touch the scorpion. From the outside looking in, even if half the people who are missing are "found", the marooned two million persons aren't mere statistics. They are men, women and children, many of whom have spent years in Assam.

Let's for a moment hold the thought, that Assamese identity needs to be protected, and is being eclipsed by so-called "outsiders".

But what will India do with these people? Myanmar and Bangladesh aren't standing by with open arms to welcome their lost flock home. Even if you can prove that they came to India after 1972, what do they do, where do they go? How can New Delhi keep them safe, as the line of the stateless lengthens and misery marks their stranded lives. Drive them into the sea? Push them into the desert? Shoot them dead? There is no saving grace in these exercises once they are bedrocked in flag-waving, sentiment-soaked State jingoism.

This would also be setting a dangerous, emotionally supercharged precedent. It's no secret that slum enclaves in the national capital are homes to people belonging to ethnic groups from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We let them in. As refugees following the Bangladesh liberation war. Now let them be. Tighten the protocols and seal the borders, but going back in time is a wasted effort.

Furthermore, demanding proof from the four million refugees would also be an ideal occasion to encourage corruption of the worst kind, because it already has such a Nazi brown shirt feel to fear, that this sort of split will signpost the way to re-igniting the muted call to promote the "sons of the soil" concept. Only this time, with rage and the now instant and hi-tech permissiveness for brutality and mob savagery.

It is very easy to speak about deportation of those who cannot prove their Indian citizenship. But deport them where? The Assam issue is not going to be resolved in a month or two or ten; it is a bureaucratic nightmare. It will get more and more muddled and hurtful and might well be the first real dent to singular India. Especially since there is absolutely no clue where the displaced will be dispatched.

Only recently, India let in 40,000 Rohingya into the country and camped them in Jammu and Kashmir. Will they be next and what are you going to do with them? Donald Trump wants to build a wall on the Mexican border to stop them from entering the US. We, meanwhile, want to throw out the people who have been integrated into our society. Not much different, is it?