Assam NRC final draft: Those missing from list must get fair chance to prove claims, says Supreme Court

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2018 15:34:11 IST

A day after the second and final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was released, the Supreme Court said that all those whose names haven't been included in the list must get a fair chance to prove their claims. Attorney General KK Venugopal requested the apex court to issue orders for no coercive action unless full opportunity is granted to everyone.

The Supreme Court also said that the document released on Monday was just a draft.

The Supreme Court, on its part, made it clear that publication of draft NRC can't form the basis of action against anyone by authorities and that the legal process will have to be followed after giving due opportunity to those whose names are missing. It further asked the central government to lay down the standard operating procedure on NRC and submit it for approval. The next date of hearing is 16 August.  

The names of 40 lakh applicants did not find a place in the historic document, which was published in Assam on Monday. According to the Registrar General of India Sailesh, 2.9 crore names out of the total 3.29 crore applicants were published. The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of 31 December and 1 January, and contained 1.9 crore names.

A senior home ministry official had said on Monday that the process of claims and objections to the draft NRC will start from 30 August and continue for a month. The process, if required, can be also extended by another month, he said.

During the period, no coercive action will be taken against anyone, the official said.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had also assured on Monday that no coercive action would be taken against those whose names are not mentioned in the final list. He had said, "Even someone whose name is not in the final list can approach the Foreigner's Tribunal."

No coercive action will be taken against anyone, hence there is no need for anyone to panic, the home minister said.

"Some people are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of fear. This is a completely impartial report. No misinformation should be spread. This is a draft and not the final list," he added.

With inputs from PTI


