Assam NRC final draft LATEST updates: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will address the media at 1.30 pm on Monday. In the morning, the final draft of the National Registry of Citizens was released in Assam, where nearly 40 lakh applicants were found to be missing from the list.
Following ruckus in Lok Sabha over the NRC final draft released on Monday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said that the entire exercise is under the supervision of the Supreme Court and that the Centre has no role to play in it. "The list published today is not the final NRC. Now, 2.89 crore applicants have been mentioned in the NRC. After this, claims and objection process will begin from 30 August. It might take a while, but after that disposal will take place. This is Supreme Court-monitored exercise," he said.
Calling the final Assam NRC draft 'inhuman', TMC said that the government intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from the final draft. TMC MP SS Sougata Roy said, "Central government has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam. The prime minister should come to house and clarify it."
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:00 noon on Monday after TMC MPs raised a huge uproar over the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released in Assam today. Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, TMC MP SS Roy said, "Central government has intentionally eliminated more than 40 lakh religious and linguistic minorities from NRC which will have serious ramifications on the demography of different states adjoining Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to House and clarify."
Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora claimed there were several irregularities with the final NRC draft released on Monday. "40 lakh names ineligible is a very high figure and very surprising. There are lot of irregularities in the report. We will raise this issue with the government and in the Parliament. Political motive of BJP is also behind this."
Moments after the final NRC draft was released on Monday, TMC MP Sougata Roy gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the NRC list, reported ANI.
In the final draft of NRC released on Monday, 2.48 lakh D-voters are among the 40 lakh people who have not qualified to the final draft. State NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela said the these included the descendants of D-voters, people whose reference is pending in Foreigners' Tribunal and descendants of those who have pending cases in Foreigners' Tribunal.
The final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been released. Out of the 3.29 crore people, 2.89 crore have been found eligible to be included in the final draft list. Allaying fears of many who think they will be sent to detention centres if their names aren't on the list, Joint Secretary of NRC (North East) Satyendra Garg said, "Based on this draft there is no question of any reference to Foreigners Tribunal or any person being taken to the detention centre."
Releasing the final draft, registrar general Sailesh said that 2,89,677 candidates have been found eligible to be included in the National Register of Citizens. The authorities reiterated that it is "just a draft" that is being released today. "Out of 3.29 crore people, 2.89 crore have been found eligible to be included. This is just a draft, and not the final list. The people who are not included can make claims and objections," registrar general Sailesh said.
Emphasising that genuine Indian citizens will not be be stripped of their citizenship rights, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: "I reiterate that no genuine Indian citizen will be devoid of their citizenship rights. So no one should panic after publication of the final draft of NRC. I also urge people not to make any communal statements and remain watchful against falling prey to rumours." Similarly, Assam DGP K Saikia also expressed his confidence that no breach of peace and tranquility will take place.
The stage is set for the release of the second and final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday amid tight security. The NRC will be released online and in all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state at 10 am (instead of noon as announced earlier), NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said in Guwahati on Sunday.
The NRC will feature the names, addresses and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the north eastern state before 25 March, 1971, he said.
Security has been beefed up across the state to prevent any law and order situation following the publication of the draft, with deputy commissioners and SPs being directed to maintain a strict vigil, a senior police official said in Guwahati.
Prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in seven districts — Barpeta, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Sonitpur, Karimganj, Golaghat and Dhubri.
Vulnerable areas have been identified by the SPs in their respective districts and the situation is being monitored closely to prevent any untoward incident, particularly those arising due to rumour-mongering, the official said.
The Centre has despatched 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to gear up security in Assam and neighbouring states.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had held a high-level meeting recently on the NRC draft release and directed the officers to remain alert and help and explain the process of claims and objections to people whose names do not appear in the draft.
Sonowal had also directed the officials not to refer any case to the Foreigners' Tribunal based on the NRC draft list.
Hajela thanked the people for extending their help and co-operation along with all the officers and employees involved in updating the NRC for their hard work and dedication.
He too pointed out that there would be enough scope for claims by people whose names do not appear in the draft, adding "genuine citizens should not panic if their names fail to figure in the document".
If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NSKs. These forms will be available from 7 August to 28 September and the authorities will then inform them the reason for their names being left out.
The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from 30 August to 28 September and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings.
The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has taken a special initiative to set up a 24-hour control room at its central office in Guwahati to help people.
The applicants can also call 24x7 toll free numbers — 15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam — by referring to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN).
The applicants can also check their names by visiting the NRC website and through SMSs.
The NRC is being updated under the Supreme Court supervision with 24 March, 1971 as the cut-off date for genuine Indian citizens in Assam.
The first draft of the ongoing NRC process was released at the midnight of 31 December, 2017. It comprised 1.9 crore names out of the total application of 3.29 crore people in Assam.
13:04 (IST)
Genuine citizens don't have to be tense, says Lower Assam Commissioner Ahmed Hussain
Speaking to local scribe Abhideep Chowdhury, Lower Assam Commissioner Ahmed Hussain allayed fear and uncertain over the final NRC draft released on Monday. "This is the second and final draft. Names might be excluded but then there are lots of option for genuine citizens to not get panic and enlist themselves. Thanks to the people of Assam. There is a procedure of claim objection and correction. So I don't think genuine citizens have to be tense during this process."
Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan/101Reporters
13:02 (IST)
12:53 (IST)
All Assam Bengali Federation general secretary not included in NRC final draft
The name of Samrat Bhawal, general secretary of All Assam Bengali Federation's central committee, is not in the list. He said though his name was in the first list he didn't find it today's complete list.
"Though I am feeling a bit sad but there is option of re-application and also to know the reason as to why it has not appeared this time. My wife Subhra Bhawal has also not found her name. So we are both going to apply in the time frame of 7 August to 28 August. I am cent percent hopeful that we will get our names appeared," he said.
Input from Syeda Ambia Zahan/101Reporters
12:51 (IST)
Reasons behind non-inclusion of names in final draft will not be released publicly: Prateek Hajela
"The reasons due to which 40 lakh people have not been able to figure in the complete NRC draft will not be made public. They will be intimated individually during the claims and objections process," News18 quoted NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela as saying.
12:43 (IST)
12:38 (IST)
Ways to check your name in the NRC final draft
If a person's name does not appear in the draft, they will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective NSKs. These forms will be available from 7 August to 28 September and the authorities will then inform them the reason for their names being left out.
The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from 30 August to 28 September and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearings.
12:34 (IST)
12:31 (IST)
12:23 (IST)
12:13 (IST)
12:01 (IST)
11:22 (IST)
11:21 (IST)
11:20 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
11:14 (IST)
NRC is my branchild, the govt has made a mess of it: Tarun Gogoi
"The NRC is my branchild. I started this scheme when nobody had thought about it — the AASU (All Assam Students' Union) didn't demand it, neither was it mentioned in the Assam Accord," former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi told Firstpost.
But, Gogoi says, the current draft NRC that was published on Monday was not what he had in mind. "Most of the people left out of the draft NRC are genuine Indians, I feel... Even after five years of work and employing over 50,000 government officers, the government couldn't get things right. While I wouldn't say it was deliberate, it still shows inefficiency."
11:13 (IST)
11:07 (IST)
10:55 (IST)
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says Congress govt initiated 'historic exercise'
Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, cautioned media channels to be sensitive in their coverage about the final NRC draft in Assam released on Monday. "My humble appeal to all media channels today is be sensitive regarding the draft list of NRC in Assam. People have responded positively and been very cooperative. The previous Congress Govt initiated a historic exercise. My thanks to all Govt employees who have worked so hard," he tweeted.
10:52 (IST)
10:47 (IST)
Citizen happy over his inclusion in NRC final draft
Happy reaction from a citizen whose name has come out in the list. He expresses full gratitude and faith in the process and says if applications are genuine then no reason not to trust the legal system.
Input from Urmi Bhattacharjee/101Reporters
10:46 (IST)
10:44 (IST)
10:30 (IST)
10:29 (IST)
10:27 (IST)
10:21 (IST)
Total budget for carrying out NRC is Rs 1,220 crore
The total budget approved by the Centre for carrying out the NRC exercise was Rs 1,220 crore.
10:17 (IST)
Not sure when final NRC will be released
"This is a difficult question at this time as we don't know how many claims and objections will come in. It is a crucial process," said Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary, North-East.
10:15 (IST)
10:14 (IST)
10:05 (IST)
No one will be taken to detention centres, says Satyendra Joint Secretary, North-East
Satyendra, Joint Secretary, North-East said: "It is a historic day. I welcome everybody here. From central government, I want to reiterate a few things. What we are releasing today is a draft. Union home minister has made it clear that based on this draft, no one will be taken to detention centres and no one will be referred to Foreigners' Tribunal. We are committed to maintaining law and order. We are confident law and order will be maintained at any cost. If anybody does any mischief, he will be sternly dealt with sternly."
10:01 (IST)
09:57 (IST)
09:56 (IST)
09:52 (IST)
Police fully equipped to tackle untoward situation, says Guwahati Police Commissioner
Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Hiren Ch Nath, has said that the police is fully equipped to tackle any untoward situation or violent incident. More security will be deployed if need arises, News18 quoted Nath as saying. Central forces are likely to remain in the state even after the publication of final NRC draft to ensure law and order.
09:50 (IST)
'Govt is trying to finish us off,' says Muslim survivors of 1983 Nellie massacre
Abdul Suban is one of hundreds of thousands of Bengali-speaking Muslims categorised as “doubtful voters”, who will not find their names in a National Register of Citizens (NRC) the northeastern border state of Assam will release on Monday.
Thirty-six years after losing his parents, sister and a four-year-old daughter in one of India’s worst sectarian massacres, Suban says he is still trying to prove he’s a citizen of the Hindu-majority nation, according to Reuters.
“If the government has decided to brand us foreigners what can we do?” said the 60-year-old. “NRC is trying to finish us off. Our people have died here, but we will not leave this place.”
09:44 (IST)
09:41 (IST)
09:41 (IST)
Four categories of people unlikely to find mention in NRC final draft
According to The Indian Express, the following categories of people will not find a mention in the NRC draft on Monday as of now: people declared as 'foreigners' by the Foreigners' Tribunals, their family members referred to tribunals by the Border Police, people whose cases are pending at Foreigners' Tribunals, and the D-voters or 'doubtful' voters - a category introduced in the electoral rolls of Assam in 1997 to mark people unable to prove their citizenship during a verification process.
09:29 (IST)
09:24 (IST)
No one will be sent to detention camps, says Sarbananda Sonowal
The job is to "identify foreigners", Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal told The Indian Express and added that no one would be sent to detention camps nor be treated as a foreigner if his or her name does not appear in the draft. Earlier in the week, Sonowal, who has held series of meetings with government officials and police top brass to ensure that law and order is maintained in Assam after the publication of the NRC draft, had said that the Assam government would provide security to all Indian citizens and no one should worry about the "after affects".
09:22 (IST)
1.9 crore applicants cleared in NRC first draft so far
So far, 1.9 crore out of the 3.29 crore applicants have been cleared in the first list, which was released on 1 January, 2018. Early in July, NRC authorities said that names of 1.5 lakh people will be dropped from the first list, since some irregularity was found in the submitted documents
09:21 (IST)
09:11 (IST)
09:10 (IST)
Won't be any breach of peace and tranquility,' says Assam DGP
Assam DGP K Saikia said, "All steps are being taken. Confident there won't be breach of peace and tranquillity. Over 200 companies will take care of law and order," he said.
08:36 (IST)
Final draft of NRC to be released in Assam today
The release of the second and final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday will determine the citizenship status of nearly 1.39 crore people of the state. Authorities are expected to release the final draft at a press event at 10 am on Monday at the NRC office in Guwahati.