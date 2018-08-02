Assam NRC: As political slugfest over citizenship row escalates, here is all you need to know about the issue

The Assam NRC issue has become such a widely debated topic in India that even international media has taken note of the fact that there are over 40 lakh people who are now at risk of losing Indian citizenship.

While the Opposition has accused the BJP-led central government of playing vote-bank politics over this issue, the government has responded by saying that the demand for the NRC being updated is a very old one.

Here is all you need to know about this issue:

What is NRC?

The National Register of Citizens is a list of all the legal citizens of a state. It is governed by The Citizenship Act, 1955, and The Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 (amended in 2009) and a 2010 order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, published in the Gazette of India.

When was the first NRC done?

The first NRC was prepared in 1951 and included all those who were mentioned in the 1951 Census of India.

Why is the NRC being updated in Assam right now?

The idea of updating the NRC in Assam stems from the demand to identify illegal migrants from the state from Bangladesh, something which the All Assam Students Union (AASU) and All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad (AAGSP) demanded during the six-year-long Assam Movement. The movement culminated with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.

Even though the Assam Accord does not mandate updation of the NRC, it does talk about the deletion of foreigners' names from the electoral rolls.

A formal decision to update the NRC was first taken by the Centre in 1999, but the work did not begin. In a tripartite meeting among the central government, the Assam government and AASU on 5 May, 2005, it was decided to update the NRC. But nothing much progressed beyond talks.

In July 2009, Assam Public Works — an NGO — filed a case in the Supreme Court, demanding updation of the NRC. In 2010, the government decided to hold pilot projects of NRC updation in two blocks in the state. But violence in Barpeta district stalled the work yet again.

It was only after the Supreme Court directed the government to update the NRC in 2014 that work on updating the list began in full swing. The court also fixed a cut-off date of 1971, meaning that anyone who came to Assam after 1971 would be considered a foreigner.

Thus, the demand to update the NRC has existed for a long time.

Who are eligible to register for the NRC?

As The Telegraph explains, people whose names appear on the 1951 NRC and those who appear on any voter list in Assam up to midnight of 24 March, 1971, and the descendants of the above are eligible to register for the NRC.

Moreover, people who came to Assam from Bangladesh between 1 January, 1966 and 24 March, 1971, registered themselves with the Foreigner Regional Registration Office, and were declared by the Foreigner Tribunal as Indian citizens are also eligible.

Indian citizens who moved to Assam after 24 March, 1971 will need to provide proof of residence in another part of the country as on 24 March, 1971.

Has the final NRC been published?

No. The second and final draft of the NRC was published on Monday. The first draft of the NRC was published during the intervening night of 31 December and 1 January this year, containing 1.9 crore names.

The final NRC will be published later during the year, after a process of claims and objections has ended. According to News18, the final NRC is expected to be published in December this year.

What is the political controversy surrounding the final NRC draft?

The names of 40.07 lakh applicants did not find a place in the second and final NRC draft. This fact caused all the political outrage over the NRC, with the Opposition disrupting Parliament proceedings over the exclusion of such a large number of applicants.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP over the draft NRC, accusing the party of playing vote-bank politics, while also warning that the issue will "destroy" India's relationship with Bangladesh. She said only one percent of the 40 lakh residents, whose names are missing from the draft NRC, could be infiltrators, and said that people are being "harassed" in the name of identifying infiltrators.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said that the BJP government's execution of the NRC has been tardy, leading to massive insecurity in Assam. Gandhi also said that even though the NRC was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh, "the manner in which the exercise has been undertaken by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state of Assam leaves much to be desired."

The Congress in Tripura also alleged that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam were involved in a "planned conspiracy" to exclude 40 lakh people in the state from the NRC.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hit back at the Opposition and said, "India's sovereignty is paying a heavy price because of the quality of its political discourse. Though Indira and Rajiv took a particular position in 1972 and 1985 for the deletion and deportation of foreigners, Rahul Gandhi takes a contrarian position and his party turns turtle. Similarly, the BJP ally of 2005, Mamata, took a particular position. As a federal front leader, she now talks to the contrary. Can India’s sovereignty be decided by such fickle minds and fragile hands?"

BJP president Amit Shah also said that "the NRC is the soul of the Assam Accord which the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had signed and it clearly stipulates that every single illegal immigrant would be identified and his name struck off the voter’s list."

What will happen to the 40.07 lakh applicants excluded from the final NRC draft?

The applicants who have been excluded can go to the NRC Seva Kendras from 7 August onwards and find out the reasons of their exclusion. Furthermore, from 30 August to 28 September, they can submit their claims and objections at the NRC Seva Kendras.

After that, according to state coordinator for NRC in Assam Prateek Hajela, hearings will be held to decide on each individual claim or objection. It is only after this process is finished that the final NRC will be published.

Will the people excluded from the final NRC be deported?

The people excluded from the final NRC which will be released later this year can appeal in the Foreigners' Tribunal or can even approach the Supreme Court.

Is the NRC being used to target particular communities?

There is no credible evidence as of now to suggest that the NRC is being used as a political tool to target particular communities. As this Hindustan Times report says, the exclusions from the final draft also have a fair share on Hindu Bengalis.

With inputs from PTI