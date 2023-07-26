Assam man out from jail kills wife, in-laws for not letting him meet 9-month old son
The duo became friends on Facebook during the nationwide lockdown in 2020 following which they got married and eloped to Kolkata
What started as a lockdown love story ended in the gory climax. In Assam, 25-year-old Nazibur Rahman Bora allegedly murdered his 24-year-old wife whom he became friends on Facebook. He even kill her parents after which he surrendered before police with their 9-month-old baby in his arms.
Nazibur and Sanghamitra became friends on Facebook during the nationwide lockdown in 2020 following which they got married and eloped to Kolkata.
Reference Golaghat triple murder case – legacy facts and police action thereof –
Accused: Nazibur Rahman Bora (25 yrs)
S/O Lt. Khelilur Rahman Bora,
R/O 1st Rail gate, Kumarpatty, PS-Golaghat Sadar,
Academic Qualification: BE… pic.twitter.com/gcrD6kbtcU
— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 25, 2023
The couple’s turbulent relationship
The relationship between the couple witnessed a number of hardships with Sanghamitra’s parents forcing her to come home. The parents were displeased with Sanghamitra for secretly marrying Nazibur, a mechanical engineer.
A few months later, her parents, Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, registered a complaint against their daughter, accusing her of theft. Sanghamitra remained in judicial custody for over a month following which she returned to her maiden home in Golaghat.
The couple eloped for a second time in 2022 and stayed in Chennai for five months. After spending some time in the southern city, the couple returned to Golaghat in August. This was the time when Sanghamitra got pregnant.
Nazibur and Sanghamitra had a son in November 2022 and lived together at the former’s residence.
Sanghamitra accuses Nazibur of torturing
In March this year, Sanghamitra left Nazibur’s home with their infant to live with her parents.
She registered a complaint against her husband, accusing him of torturing her. A case of attempt to murder was filed against Nazibur which eventually led to his arrest.
He was, however, released on bail after 28 days.
After coming out of jail, Nazibur demanded to meet his son, a bid that was rejected by Sanghamitra’s parents.
In April, Nazibur’s brother even filed a complaint against Sanghamitra and her parents for allegedly assaulting Nazibur.
The dispute between Sanghamitra, her family and Nazibur came to a head on Monday with the accused murdering his wife and in-laws.
According to the police, Nazibur used a machete to kill the victims. The bodies of Sanghamitra and her parents were found laying in a pool of blood at their residence.
“A case of murder and house trespass has been registered against the accused,” Assam police chief GP Singh tweeted.
