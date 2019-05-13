Assam HSLC Result 2019: Assam board likely to declare Class 10 results on 15 May; check scores on resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) may declare the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, and High Madrassa Examinations on 15 May. Students can check the official website resultsassam.nic.in for their scores.

The results are expected at 9 am on SEBA's official website on Wednesday, and students will be able to check their marksheets by 11 am the same day.

Steps to check Assam board Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBA sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result 2019 link

Step 3: Fill in the required details as per your admit card and hit ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears, download and take a printout for future reference.

Students can check their results via SMS. BSNL users can send SEBA18 <roll number> to 57766. Idea, Jio and Vodafone users can send AS10 <roll number> to 58888111. Airtel users can send AS10 <roll number> to 5207011.

The Class 10 examinations, conducted by the SEBA, began on 14 February and concluded on 6 March. A total of 3,42,702 candidates appeared for the HSLC exams at 857 centres, and 9,441 candidates appeared in the Assam High Madrassa Examination 2019.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

