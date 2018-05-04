Assam HSLC Result 2018: SEBA likely to declare Class 10 results in third week of May; check on sebaonline.org

The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) is likely to release its Class 10 examination results in the third week of May, according to a media report. Students can check their results at on the board's official website: sebaonline.org.

According to a report in the Times of India, the result will be declared between 15-22 May. Students can pre-register themselves on their official website by entering relevant details. Once declared, the results will be sent via SMS or email to students.

According to The Indian Express, the exam was conducted from 21 February to 10 March. About 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Last year, the results were declared on 31 May 2017. Over three lakh students had appeared for the SEBA HSLC Class 10 exam 2017.

The overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 percent. Of the 3,80,733 students who appeared for the exam, 54,955 students passed in first division, 80,197 students passed in second division, and 43,522 in third division. Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya topped the examination, scoring 589 of 600 marks, MoneyControl reported.

Here's how you can check your grades:

1) Log on to the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org.

2) Click on HSLC results 2017.

3) Fill in the required details.

4) Download the result and take a print for future reference.