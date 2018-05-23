Assam HSLC 10th Result: HSLC Class 10th result will be declared at 9 am today at sebaonline.org

The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) is likely to release its Class 10th examination results today, according to a media report. Students can check their results at the board's official website: sebaonline.org from 9 am.

Students can collect their marksheets from their respective schools from 11 am, SEBA secretary Probin Sarma was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

According to the report, the exam was conducted from 16 February to 8 March. About 3.5 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Last year, the results were declared on 31 May 2017. Over three lakh students had appeared for the SEBA HSLC Class 10 exam 2017.

The overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 percent. Of the 3,80,733 students who appeared for the exam, 54,955 students passed in first division, 80,197 students passed in second division, and 43,522 in third division. Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya topped the examination, scoring 589 of 600 marks, MoneyControl reported.

Here's how you can check your grades:

1) Log on to the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org.

2) Click on HSLC results 2017.

3) Fill in the required details.

4) Download the result and take a print for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.