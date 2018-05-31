Assam HSC Class 12 results declared: Arts student Sampriti Rajkhowa from Nagaon tops exam with 487 marks; 56.04% pass

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the results of Assam Board Class 12th exams today on its official website ahsec.nic.in with a passing percentage of 56.04 percent (overall).

The results of the Assam Board HS Final Examination (Arts, Science, Commerce) Results, 2018, are also available on resultsassam.nic.in.

Meet the Toppers

Sampriti Rajkhowa of Ramanujan Junior College, Nagaon, an arts student topped the exam securing 487 marks. Tridip Bora from Concept Junior College, Nagaon, came second and got 485 marks in the AHSEC HS results 2018 for Arts stream. Bhanita Roy, a student of Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, Barpeta, received 484 marks and holds the third rank.

Raunak Loha from Geetanjali Junior College, Nagaon, bagged first position in Commerce stream by securing 474 out of a possible 500 marks. The second position went to Dikshita Baruah, from Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh, who scored 471. The third rank is held by Sweeta Das from Gyan Vigyan Academy, Dibrugarh, who secured 464 marks.

In the AHSEC HS results 2018 for the Science stream, Amar Singh Thapa of Abdul Hasib HS School, Hojai, got the first position by securing 486 out of 500. Niharika Goswami from Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, Barpeta, came second with 483 marks. Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, a student of Krishna Kanta Handiqui Junior College, Barpeta, ranked third with 480 marks.

Passing percentage

According to reports, a total number of 19,470 candidates of the Arts stream passed the exams with a first division from all districts of Assam, whereas 45,751 students passed with second division. A total of 80,060 passed the Assam Board Class 12 results 2018 with third division.

The highest pass percentage was recorded by the Dhemaj district at 90.77 percent while the lowest was recorded by Kabri Anglong district at 56.39 percent.

Earlier, AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi had said that students would be able to obtain their mark sheets from their respective schools today.

Here are the steps to check the results, once declared:



- Click on the link for Class 12th exam results.

- Enter the required details.

The AHSEC examination was conducted from 23 February to 22 March across 850 centres in Assam.