Assam HS TET results 2020 declared at sebaonline.org; here's how to check scores

Candidates who cleared the exam by scoring the minimum qualifying marks will now be awarded the Assam TET Certificate, which will make them eligible for recruitment as PGT teachers in Assam schools

The Assam Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of HS TET examination on its official website sebaonline.org.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their results online.

The HS TET examination was conducted on 10 January.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the Assam HS TET 2020 examination was held in offline mode at various exam centres across the state.

Here's how to check Assam HS TET results 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link 'HS TET Results'.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they have to key in their credentials and login.

Step 4: The Assam HS TET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to download the results and take a print out for future use.

Here is the direct link to check the result.

According to an earlier report, candidates must be an Indian and a resident of Assam to be eligible to appear for the Assam TET.

Candidates must have also cleared their PG with 50 percent and B.ed from a recognised institution.

Student with Master's Degree from off-campus and unorganised institutions were not eligible to appear for the examination. The exam was for 200 marks with two papers.

