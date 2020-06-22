Assam HS Result 2020: AHSEC to announce Assam Class 12 board exam result on 25 June on ahsec.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Board Class 12th, examination 2020 results on Thursday, 25 June.

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Assam Higher Secondary Exam Controller Pankaj Borthakur confirmed that the result of Assam HSSLC (higher secondary school leaving certification) exam 2020 will be declared on 25 June.

Once declared, students can check their results online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The Assam Board Class 12 examination 2020 was conducted from 12 February to 14 March across 772 centres. Around 2.35 lakh students have taken the exam in science, commerce, humanities, and vocational studies streams, the report said.

The announcement of Assam HSSLC result 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, it was announced on 25 May.

Assam HS exam 2020 result: Steps to check online

Step 1: Go to the website - ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that reads Assam HS Result 2020 or Assam Class 12 Results 2020

Step 3: Key in your Assam Board Class 12 exam 2020 roll number and other details to login

Step 4: A new page will open that will mention your name, score/grade in each subject.

A report by Jagran Josh mentions that after the declaration of the Assam Board Class 12 result 2020, the AHSEC would also notify the rechecking and re-evaluation procedure.

The council is also expected to formally notify the Assam 12th toppers list 2020 and the key statistical highlights of the results soon after.