Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday shared a list of 12 websites and two Android apps which will be hosting the Assam Board Class 12 Results on Saturday

Assam HS Final Year Results 2021 | The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) will declare the Class 12 Board or Assam higher secondary results tomorrow at 9 am, reports said.

Students who had registered for the exam will be able to check the HS Final Year Exam 2021 results tomorrow by logging into the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in as well as 11 other alternatives websites.

Alternative websites to check AHSEC HS Final Year Exam 2021 Result

State education minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday tweeted a list of the websites which will be hosting the Assam Board Class 12 results tomorrow. These websites are:

Apps hosting Assam Board CLass 12 Results 2021

Besides the official and eleven private websites, the Assam Board HS Result 2021 will be available via apps as well. On Friday, Pegu listed two Android apps -- Upolobdha and AHSEC Result 2021 -- which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

2.5 lakh students await Assam Board Class 12 results

According to reports, nearly 2.5 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 Board exams across 1,498 institutions. However, the Assam HS Final Year exams 2021 were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once declared, the AHSEC HS Final Year Examination 2021 results will be released streamwise -- Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational. There are 38,430 students in science, 1,91,855 students in Arts, 18,443 in Commerce and 1,081 in vocational stream.

In the absence of exams, the AHSEC had developed new evaluation criteria for students who had registered for the higher secondary exams this year. The assessment of the students for various streams was categorized into three groups -- students having practical subjects (science/arts) and with no practical subject (arts/commerce), and students appearing for the vocational courses.