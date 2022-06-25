Assam Higher Secondary Result 2022 to be out on 27 June, CM wishes good luck to students

Soon after the results are declared, it will be published on the official site and students will get to download their respective mark sheets. Candidates will require the details like Roll Numbers mentioned on the admit cards and their date of birth to check the obtained marks

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the result of the Higher Secondary (HS) second year or Class 12 final examination 2022 on 27 June, Monday. The result will be declared at 9 AM as per Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Candidates from every stream including Science, Commerce and Arts who have appeared in the Class 12 Board Examination this year can check their results from the official website of AHSEC which is ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Reports suggest that the Chief Minister will announce the Assam HS Result 2022 himself during an official press conference. Taking to Twitter, Sharma said, "Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations."

Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

Soon after the results are declared, it will be published on the official site and students will get to download their respective mark sheets. Candidates will require the details like Roll Numbers mentioned on the admit cards and their date of birth to check the obtained marks.

This year, Assam’s Higher Secondary Exam was conducted between 15 March and 12 April 2022 and around 2.5 lakhs students took the exam in different centres across the state. According to the examination authority, students will need to score at least 30 percent marks overall as well as in the individual subjects to clear the Higher Secondary Examination. The score will be considered at the time of admission to the universities across Assam for undergraduate programmes.

Earlier in the month, the Assam’s Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) had declared the result of the Class 10th Board Examination or Matric Final Exam. Among a total of 405582 candidates, 56.49 percent of candidates have successfully passed the exam. Due to the current scenario in Assam regarding the natural calamity, the government has decided the schools and colleges across the state to remain closed from 25 June to 25 July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.