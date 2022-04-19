Assam government begins registration process for Grade 3 posts, check details here

The registration process began on 11 April and will end on 30 May, 2022.

Assam government will start hiring candidates for 13141 Grade 3 posts in the state. Candidates who have registered themselves in the Employment Exchange of Assam can apply for these posts. The registration process began on 11 April and will end on 30 May, 2022.

Assam Government Vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fulfill a total of 13141 posts in the organisation.

Other details including the eligibility and selection process are as follows:

Category 1- Jr. Assistant/ Stenographer/Accountant/ Cashier/ LDA, etc. - 8831 Vacancies

Category 2 - Agriculture Extension Assistant, Fieldman, Foreman, Field Assistant,Section Assistant Soil conservation Field worker junior, etc. - 3690 Vacancies

Category 3 - Driver - 1120 Vacancies

What is the eligibility criteria?

Category 1 - The candidate should be a Graduate with Computer Certificate/Diploma of 6 months from a recognised university

Category 2 - HSSLC or an equivalent qualification

Category 3 - HSLC or an equivalent qualification

What are the steps for the application process?

Step 1: Visit the official website of assam.gov.in

Step 2: Register yourself on the portal

Step 3: Fill in the application form with your details in the fields marked mandatory

Step 4: Upload your documents and pay the application fees

Step 5: Check all your details because there will be no scope of editing/correcting the form once it has been submitted.

Step 6: Submit and proceed

Step 7: Print out the form for future correspondence

What is the Application Fees?

An application fee of Rs. 350 is applicable for UR and OBC/MOBC candidates and Rs 250 is applicable for SC, ST candidates.

What is the Selection Criteria?

The selection criteria and the examination mode for different posts will be announced later. The shortlisted candidates will be needed to bring their original documents for verification purposes on a mentioned date that will be announced later by the council.

Here is the official notification.

