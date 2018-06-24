Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Assam floods: Sarbananda Sonowal announces Rs 100 crore relief package; authorities say 1.25 lakh people affected

India Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2018 22:16:33 IST

Guwahati: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday announced a Rs 100-crore package for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of three districts of the Barak Valley, where the situation remained grim.

A report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday said nearly two lakh people are still reeling under the deluge in six districts — Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

Twenty-four people have died in the floods in the state, including three in landslides.

The ASDMA said Karimganj is the worst-affected district with more than 1.25 lakh people hit by the deluge, followed by Cachar where over 27,000 people have been hit.

Floods in Assam. File image. AP

Floods in Assam. File image. AP

At present, 394 villages are under water and 3,100 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, it said.

The authorities are running 133 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, where 27,954 people have taken shelter, the report said.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said, "In view of the devastating flood that swept across the three districts of Barak Valley, the chief minister announced a flood package of Rs 100 crore for relief and rehabilitation."

The three districts of Barak Valley are Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar.

After taking stock of the prevailing flood conditions of Karimganj and Hailakandi districts yesterday and Cachar this morning, Sonowal asked the authorities concerned to reach out to the affected people and extend all possible support.

The chief minister visited Sibpur area of Silchar town and took stock of the flood- ravaged Silchar-Kalain road, besides meeting inmates of a relief camp at Silchar Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the release said.

Sonowal asked the health department to be alert and form teams to be deployed in rural areas to deal with any possible outbreak of diseases after flood water recedes.

After holding meetings with the officials, he directed the respective district administrations to assess the damages caused by the floods and submit a report to the government with the help of the local MLAs, it said.

He asked the water resources department to repair breached embankments along with operationalising sluice gates.


Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 22:16 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}