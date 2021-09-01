Assam eases COVID-19 restrictions; curfew timings relaxed, reopens classes for colleges, schools

The new regulations will be implemented due to the improved scenario in the state with regards to the deadly virus

Assam has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the state, allowing inter-district movement of passenger vehicles. The state has also eased curfew timings and allowed in-person classes for final-year students in colleges and schools.

The new regulations will be implemented due to the improved scenario in the state with regards to the deadly virus. The relaxations came into force from 11 am today, 1 September, as per the official notification.

In case test positivity of COVID in any area reaches more than 10 cases in last 7 days, jurisdictional DM will notify such areas as total containment zones & ensure necessary containment measures for COVID: Assam Govt issues directives effective from today until further orders pic.twitter.com/iYbiAsbIba — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

As per the latest guidelines, curfew timings will be from 9 pm to 5 am. Previously, the timings were from 7 pm to 5 am. In accordance with the new timings, business and commercial establishments, offices, and restaurants will remain open up to 8 pm.

All government employees who have been vaccinated at least once will have to attend office. Those employees who have not been vaccinated to date must get the first shot within three days.

With respect to inter-district travel, movement of vehicles will be allowed with 100 percent capacity, if they have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. As per the notification, pillion riding on two-wheelers has also been allowed.

Educational institutes have been allowed to hold in-person classes, starting 6 September, for final year post-graduate, graduate, and higher secondary students who have taken at least one vaccine dose. The final year classes will even be open for unvaccinated students under 18 years of age.

The number of people at religious or marriage functions has been restricted to 50 people who have been jabbed at least once. The same applies to public and private functions. However, with prior permission from the authorities, a gathering of 200 persons may be allowed, if they have been at least partially vaccinated.

The relaxations come after Assam reported 570 cases of coronavirus and five deaths from COVID-19 on 31 August. The state has an active caseload of 5,554 cases presently.