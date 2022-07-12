Other conditions that were a part of the contract included that the bride should wear saree every day and late-night parties were allowed only with the spouse

Weddings nowadays are often a mix of traditional and quirky affairs. Couples have managed to break stereotypes in the past and the latest one to join the trend is a couple from Assam, who signed a contract with a list of dos and don'ts.

In a video shared on Instagram by Wedlock Photography, Shanti and Mintu were seen signing a wedding contract that had conditions like 'one pizza in a month', 'shopping after every fifteen days' and so on.

Other conditions that were a part of the contract included that the bride should wear saree everyday and late-night parties were allowed only with the spouse. The list also mentions that the groom will have to make the Sunday morning breakfast along with 'always saying yes to home cooked food'.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the other conditions were fine but wearing a saree everyday was too much. Another user laughed on the condition of one pizza a month.

Some of them even criticised the act of signing a contract and pointed out that marriage was an auspicious institution.

The condition related to late-night parties was also criticised by some of the users. “Contract between husband and wife is social contract not legal contract,” wrote a user.

Earlier, a video had emerged where a bride had written a contract for all the things she wanted her husband to do after marriage. The bride was seen holding an envelope with the word “Confidential" written on it. The bride showed a contract paper titled ‘Love agreement between Karan and Harshu’.

The contract took a promise from the groom to never reveal any spoiler of the TV show S.W.A.T and that he would say 'I love you' at least three times a day.

