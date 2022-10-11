A day after a video of a rhinoceros getting hit by an overspeeding truck in Assam had promoted angry reactions on the internet, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now shared an update on the animal further assuring that he is safe and doing well. Notably, the incident had also caught the attention of the chief minister who in a stern reaction asserted that such infringement into the space of the animals will not be allowed. He also shared a video of the accident where the rhino can be seen getting hit by the truck in the middle of the road at the Haldibari Animal Corridor.

Following that, search operations were also initiated to find the whereabouts of the animal for extending the required treatment to it in case of any injury.

However, now the CM while sharing a drone video of the animal taken on Tuesday morning assured about his well-being. He also went on to appeal to the people to be kind to all animals and further maintain a slow speed while passing through the corridors as the animals might be crossing the road at any time.

Watch the video:

An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross. pic.twitter.com/utgKwhUPXh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022



The video went all over the internet immediately after it was shared. People also took to the comment section and appreciated CM Sarma for his quick and vigilant check on the animal. Users also thanked him for sharing the update.

Rhino hit by a truck at Kaziranga National Park

Earlier on Sunday, a video was shared by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Twitter where a rhino was seen getting hit by a truck at the Haldibari Animal Corridor in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. Further stating that the rhino survived the accident, the CM also informed that the vehicle was intercepted and fined for overspeeding on the road.

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022



Notably, as evident in the video, the rhino which was trying to cross the road accidentally ended up colliding with the truck and fell on the road. However, after trying twice, the animals which seemed injured left the road and went back into the forest while the vehicle fled from the spot.

The incident triggered severe criticism from people including eminent personalities like Raveena Tandon.

