Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flies down to Manipur to discuss situation in violence-hit state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh on Saturday to discuss the situation in the violence-hit state.

Sources say that Sarma was carrying from Delhi as all sides work to find a solution to the ethnic violence in the state that claimed over 100 lives since May 3.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered as many as six cases related to the violence in Manipur and has also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ascertain the cause of the violence.

The police said on Thursday that two bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled a low-intensity Improvised explosive device (IED) at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi’s residence.

“There were no casualties in the incident. Except for a few holes in the ground, the blast did not cause any major damage,” an officer said.

The Central Government has constituted a committee in Manipur, headed by the Governor, to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

The members of the peace committee include the chief minister, a few ministers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders from different political parties and civil society groups, it said.

The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state, and initiate peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties and groups, it said.

