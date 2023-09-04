Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma discusses roadmap for complete withdrawal of AFSPA with Amit Shah

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to urge the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state.

During the 30-minute-long meeting, the two leaders discussed the roadmap the the withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam.

Sarma cited the significant improvement in the law and order situation in the state and also appraised Shah on how scores of underground cadres of extremist outfits have surrendered following the signing of several peace accords.

The Union Home Minister put forth some suggestions to the chief minister to pave the way for the complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam, the release said, without getting into specifics.

“I met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji at his residence today to discuss the roadmap for the complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from Assam. The Government of Assam will take further steps based on the suggestions of Hon’ble Home Minister,” Sarma said on X, formerly Twitter.

The whole of Assam has been under the ‘Disturbed Area’ notification since 1990. On April 1, 2022, AFSPA was removed from the entire State of Assam except for nine districts, including one subdivision of another district.

From April 1, the districts under the AFSPA in Assam were further reduced to eight as the Act was withdrawn from the Lakhipur subdivision of Cachar district.

The law empowers the Armed Forces and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed in “Disturbed Areas” to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions.

With inputs from ANI