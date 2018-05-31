You are here:
Assam Class 12th result: Assam Board declares HSC results 2018 declared; check your score on ahsec.nic.in

India FP Staff May 31, 2018 09:32:04 IST

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the results of Class 12th 2018 exams on Thursday on its official website ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in. In case students are unable to access the HS Final Examination (Arts, Science, Commerce) Results, 2018, through these websites, they can check these websites examresults.net/assamassam.indiaresults.com.

HSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi told The Indian Express that the Assam board will declare the results on 31 May at 11 am through a press conference. The official further said students will get their results through the official websites and app likely from 11 am and the mark sheets will be available from the respective schools on the same day.

Here are the steps to check the results, once declared:

 - Go to the official website: ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in
- Click on the link for Class 12th exam results.
- Enter the required details like roll Number.
- Click on 'submit' and take a print of the scorecard

The AHSEC examination was conducted from 23 February to 22 March across 850 centres in Assam.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 09:32 AM

